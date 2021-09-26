Big Bollywood Movies Book 2021-22 Release Schedule As Theaters Open in Maharashtra

Big-price Bollywood film producers like Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha”, Akshay Kumar’s “Prithviraj” and “Bachchan Pandey”, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Shamshera” and Ranveer Singh’s “83” announced on Sunday. new theatrical release dates. , a day after the government of Maharashtra allowed movie theaters to operate from next month.

The Hindi film industry’s theatrical release schedule – which had remained largely vacant, with the exception of a few major releases like Kumar’s “BellBottom” in August and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy “Roohi” in March – Soon seemed to reserve time slots for one release after another throughout the day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that cinemas and theaters in the state would be allowed to operate from October 22 on the condition that they follow all necessary protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. .

Within hours, filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced that his highly anticipated police action drama “Sooryavanshi” will hit theaters worldwide on Diwali.

Along with Kumar, the actor was one of the first major films to be pushed due to the pandemic last year.

The announcement of the release of “Sooryavanshi” prompted directors on Sunday to book dates for their next films.

Aamir’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” has moved from its release announced in December to Valentine’s Day 2022.

The film directed by Advait Chandan, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature “Forrest Gump”, was due for release on Christmas 2021 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vacant spot of “Laal Singh Chaddha” has been conquered by Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated cricket drama “83”.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is now slated to hit theaters in December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film chronicles the Indian men’s cricket team’s first World Cup victory under Kapil Dev in 1983, when they beat the West Indies in the final.

The big-budget multi-star film was one of the first projects to be pushed forward – since its original release in April 2020 – due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Besides “83”, Singh will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, which is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022.

Featured as a family artist, director Divyang Thakkar is set in Gujarat and presents Singh as a man who becomes an unlikely hero.

Kumar will see three theatrical releases within five months.

Following “Sooryavanshi,” Kumar-directed “Prithviraj” will be released on January 21, 2022. Backed by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi features the actor as the title role of 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

The film also marks the on-screen debut of 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

The next step for Kumar will be the action comedy “Bachchan Pandey”.

Supported by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for release on March 4, 2022. The film introduces Kumar as a gangster, who aspires to be an actor.

“Bachchan Pandey” also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. In addition to “Prithviraj” and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, Yash Raj Films will release two other theatrical films: “Shamshera” and the sequel to the studio’s hit 2005 detective comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2”.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2”, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will be released worldwide on November 19. The film was directed by Varun V Sharma.

Ranbir’s “Shamshera”, meanwhile, hits theaters on March 18, 2022.

Billed as an “adrenaline pumping artist,” Karan Malhotra director also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s “Jersey,” the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, hits theaters on December 31.

The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the original, was previously scheduled to be released on Diwali.

On Sunday, actor Tiger Shroff also announced the release date of his upcoming movie “Heropanti 2”.

The action drama, another film produced by Nadiadwala, will hit Indian screens on May 6, 2022.

“Heropanti 2,” a 2014 action sequel, was previously scheduled to hit theaters on December 3.

