Seasoned Hollywood veteran Talent upsets G3 Turf Monster top tier win





BENSALEM, Pennsylvania. King Star Stables Hollywood talentpulled off a surprise while earning his first graded stakes victory in the $ 300,000 Turf Monster Grade 3. The 10-year-old gelding spotted the rhythm duel between Firecrow and Admiral Abe, both of whom sprinted the first quarter mile through fractions of: 22 4/5 and: 46 2/5. Ricardo Santana Jr. then guided Hollywood Talent around the furthest corner before charging into the last eighth of a mile to win by 1 length over Beer Can Man and covered all 5 stadiums in 59 seconds while paying $ 219.20 for to win. Admiral Abe fought on the outside, led to final sixteenth and continued to finish third. Firecrow competed on the inside while weakening in the final furrow to finish fourth. Calmed down after the start, Battle Station showed late energy as Carotari stabilized between rivals near pole in three-eighths and passed out. Caravel, West Fork and Amblin Man complete the order of arrival. The track was soft today and he was riding really well, said Santana Jr. He was riding beautifully, and I was really happy with him, when we got home and when I asked him, the horse did really well answered. Hollywood Talent # 11 with Ricardo Santana won the $ 300,000 Category III Turf Monster at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. On September 25, 2021. Photo by Joe Labozzetta / EQUI-PHOTO Jockey Ricardo Santana makes a gesture of celebration after he and Hollywood Talent win the $ 300,000 Category III Turf Monster. Photo by Joe Labozzetta / EQUI-PHOTO Two years ago, Hollywood Talent finished third at 44-1 ahead of frontrunner Pure Sensation in the Turf Monster. Since then, Juan Vasquez has claimed Hollywood Talent for $ 8,000 at Delaware Park on September 23, 2020, which was also the last time the gelding won a race. “I’m not surprised,” Vasquez said of the result. I have been waiting for this race all year. He was third in the Monster (in 2019) and I knew I could win this race. There was a lot of speed in that race, and I sent from behind and, really, I felt great. I liked it. I liked the soft ground. With the win, Vasquez is eyeing the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint on November 6 in Del Mar. I am very happy, said Vasquez. We could try the Breeders’ Cup (Turf Sprint). He is 10 years old and I try to take care of him the best that I can Press release edited Photo: Hollywood Talent # 11 with Ricardo Santana winning the $ 300,000 Grade III Turf. Photo by Bill Denver / EQUI-PHOTO

