Genelia Deshmukh on her return to Bollywood: I’ve been ready for a while

Gorgeous Genelia Deshmukh has captured our hearts and left fans begging for more with her spectacular performances and adorable smile in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. She also made it big in the southern cinema. However, after the wedding, the actress decided to focus on her family and personal life. Genelia married actor Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. Two years later the couple became parents to their first son Riaan and in 2016 they welcomed their second child Rahyl.

Well, in a recent chat with Spotboye, Genelia opened up about her return to Bollywood, now that her kids have all grown up. She was quoted as saying, “I think I’m ready. I’ve been ready for a while. Before, when I was an actor, I had to work every day, but now I have the opportunity to choose myself. Being an actor means a lot to me in terms of acting and not glitz and glamor. I like to play and express myself. So, I’m just waiting for the right kind of stuff to come my way.

Speaking of the kind of movies she would like to do, Genelia explained that the industry is currently all about positivity and that she thinks there are a lot of things she can do. The actress explained, “I’ve always been that bubbly girl but I can also be a bubbly mom. Those kind of love stories and movies are what I’m waiting to choose.

Recently, Genelia also hinted at an on-screen reunion with Riteish. Well, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation now!