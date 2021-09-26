Entertainment
‘Shang-Chi’ Beaten Musical – The Hollywood Reporter
Universal Dear Evan Hansen sang out of tune in her big screen debut with a second place of $ 7.5 million as a superhero sensation Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings continued to dominate the national charts in its fourth weekend, earning an additional $ 13.3 million.
Besides, Shang-Chi became the highest grossing photo of the pandemic era in North America, a record previously held by another Marvel Studios title Black Widow ($ 183.4 million). The Marvel and Disney tentpole finished Sunday with domestic gross of $ 196.5 million and $ 166.9 million overseas for a worldwide total of $ 363.4 million.
Adapted from the hit Broadway musical of the same name, Dear Evan HansenThe mediocre launch of in theaters is mitigated by the fact that it would have cost less than $ 30 million to produce, a relatively modest sum for a major Hollywood studio offering.
It remains to be seen whether the Universal film can overcome generally poor reviews (its current ranking on Rotten Tomatoes is 33%). Audiences liked the coming-of-age story much more, giving it an A-CinemaScore.
Dear Evan Hansen was filmed in the second half of summer 2020 by director Stephen Chbosky during the pandemic, with Ben Platt – now 27 – reprising his Tony Award-winning lead role as a lonely and disconnected high school student. Hopes were high, given that Tony’s award-winning play was a cultural phenomenon.
Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams also star in the musical,
Musicals are a tricky business at the box office. When they strike a chord, a Hollywood studio can strike gold (look no further than Universal’s Oh mom! or 20th Century Fox’s The greatest showman). When they don’t, there are a lot of disappointments (Cats).
Filmmaker Jon M. Chu In the heights, from Warner Bros. and adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, also opened during the pandemic. This film is doing a little better in its openness than it did Dear Evan Hansen with $ 11.5 million, but exceeded only $ 29.8 million nationally. (A difference : In the heights debuted simultaneously on HBO Max.)
Dear Evan Hansen performed the best overall on the East Coast in terms of revenue, but the most notable market was Salt Lake City, where six of the 10 top-grossing theaters were located. The musical has yet to open overseas.
Women made up 62% of ticket buyers in North America, while almost half of the public were under 25.
Box office results are difficult to analyze amid the ongoing pandemic and virulent Delta variant, but the Dear Evan Hansen The team had hoped the musical would make $ 10 million.
Shang-Chi continues to be a necessary balm for box office advocates. Disney chose to give the film an exclusive theatrical release rather than opening it day and date on the big screen and Disney + at a premium price, as it did with Black Widow and several other versions of the pandemic era.
On the occasion of labor day, Shang-Chi broke the four-day vacation record with a total of $ 94.7 million. For all three days, he earned $ 75.4 million, a huge figure for September and the second biggest start of 2021 behind Black Widow ($ 80.3 million).
From filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest hero and is the studio’s first to focus on an Asian track. The superhero offering was fueled by positive reviews, strong audience outings and an A CinemaScore. Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Tony Leung, Fala Chen and Michelle Yeoh are also on the bill.
Sleeper blow free guy, which also debuted exclusively in theaters, is another victory for cinema.
20th Century Disney and Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds’ film ranked No. 3 throughout its seventh weekend with $ 4.1 million for domestic income of $ 114.1 million . Globally, the film has now grossed $ 317.4 million after breaking the $ 200 million mark internationally on Saturday or Sunday. The foreign tally includes more than $ 94 million from China.
In North America, Universal and Blumhouse’s horror offering fellow came in at No.4 in his fifth outing with $ 2.5 million for a national total of $ 56.8 million and over $ 73 million worldwide.
At Clint Eastwood crying macho, who rounded out the top five, fell 52% in his second weekend to $ 2.1 million for a 10-day nationwide total of $ 8.3 million. The Warner Bros. version is also available on HBO Max.
Elsewhere, Searchlight and Disney’s Tammy Faye’s eyes expanded nationwide in its second weekend, but struggled to find its place. The specialty offering, led by Michael Showalter, won approximately $ 621,000 from 1,367 locations for $ 1.5 million. Jessica Chastain stars in the film – she is also a producer – opposite Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio.
Netflix opens filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller the guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, in about 50 theaters across the country ahead of the film’s Oct. 1 debut on the streaming service, but did not disclose the big money.
