Local 600 Board of Directors votes unanimously to request IATSE strike permission – The Hollywood Reporter





The National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), Local 600, announced that it had voted unanimously to support the IATSE nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members to vote “Yes”. The strike authorization vote, which is to be held from October 1-3, comes in response to the failure of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the International Alliance of Stage Workers. theater to be agreed on a new three-year basis. agreement. At issue are topics such as rest periods, breaks, wages, benefits and pay for continuous work. ICG National President John Lindley said in a statement on Sunday. “The elected leaders of Local 600 spoke with one voice today on behalf of the thousands of their members who are united in their determination to secure a fair deal from the employers who have withdrawn from the bargaining table. ICG National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine added in a statement: “This fight is about fundamental rights and safe and healthy working conditions. No one wants to strike, but we have had little choice from the companies that make record profits from the work of our members, but are unwilling to treat these same workers with dignity and respect. Lindley and Rhine also messaged members on Thursday, urging them to vote “yes”. Negotiations have been underway for four months on a new Basic Producer-IATSE agreement covering 13 locals, of which Local 600 is the largest. The board of directors of Local 700 (Motion Picture Editors Guild), which is also one of the largest of the affected locals, voted last week to urge members to vote ‘yes’ on the authorization vote of strike. A “yes” for authorization will require at least 75 percent of the members voting in each local, which would be cast by the votes of the delegates. A “yes” vote would give IATSE President Matthew Loeb permission to call a strike if management decides this is the best course of action.

