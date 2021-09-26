The Hollywood Knights Youngstown Chapter is hosting “New Bomb Turk’s Punch Bowl Extravaganza,” a car show at UAW Hall in Lordstown.

The event takes place on Sunday September 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

This is the Hollywood Knights’ first auto show, but they’ve already had fundraisers. The group usually works for the benefit of an individual or organization, and this year they voted to support Angels for Animals.

There is a large Chinese auction at the show, with all proceeds going to Angels for Animals.

There will also be several classic car winners who will receive trophies, and a handcrafted Hollywood Knights trophy for the classic car winner “Knights Pick”.

The Hollywood Knights take their name from the movie, Hollywood Knights, and named the event after a character from the movie, New Bomb Turk.

The group owns a 1955 Chevy Delivery nicknamed “Piewagon” straight from the Hollywood Knights movie shown at the show.