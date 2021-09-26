23 Death Scenes From Bollywood Movies That Surely Will Make You Cry Unless You’re Made of Stone

Whether it’s a fictitious death, or a very poorly played death. There are roles and characters whose death actually left a scar and made us rethink our lives. Getting attached to a character and then meeting their death onscreen could possibly be worse than heartache.

Let’s take a look at some of those Bollywood death scenes that left a huge impact on us:

1. Munna Bhai MBBS

Jimmy Shergill had a very short-lived role in this film. Although it tore us apart, seeing the way he was practically begging Munna Bhai to save him.

2. Mr. India

Tina, the innocent child. The one who has been his heart since the beginning of the film. She was drawn and attracted to a toy and died due to a bomb explosion.

3. Lootera

Varun’s death was expected and NGL, we all saw it coming. But if we think about the things he did for Pakhi before that, it really made us rethink the writer’s decision to kill him.

4. Ghajini

Kalpana deserved to know the truth! She deserved to know that she was dating Sanjay Singhania, before she died. The way she gave it all up for him and adapted to support him made her a feast for the eyes and the sweetheart. But her death was horrible and she didn’t deserve it.

5. Kal Ho Na Ho

Saying goodbye and taking your last breath is kind of a monotonous scene in Bollywood. But the way the screens represented all of the characters and their acting skills broke us.

Although we all knew the story before we watched the movie, and we knew Neerja was going to die. Yet death and the way she died saving the children did not help us hold back our years better.

7. Omkara

Dolly did not cheat on her husband. We misunderstood it. We wanted her to die until a few minutes before she died we realized she hadn’t, that’s when it hit us.

8. Shershaah

Another death that was very predictable. The way they showed Death and his diligence on his country actually made us think of everyone else in the service of the nation.

9. Naam Shabana

When Shabana found out that these people had killed Jai, the man she loved, she was broke, and so were we. But the best fact is that she bounced back and took her revenge.

11. Guzaarish

Ethan’s last speech before the end of things. By things we mean he and the movie were way too hard to digest.

12. Highway

Highway was one of the most-played movies and to put it mildly, it was the individual artist’s best film. Mahabir’s death was unexpected, giving the film a whole new meaning.



13. NH10

I can’t imagine what Meera went through after finding out that Arjun’s body had been murdered and beaten at the railway bridge.

14. My name is khan

As for us, we are still recovering from that scene when Sameer was killed because of a hate crime. It was downright personal and we all felt it.

15. At

The child with so much trouble finally called his father Paa. It was also the last time. We got so involved with the character that it was devastating to watch him die.

16. Devdas

The lover breathed his last and last breath in front of the woman he loved. It has to be one of Bollywood’s most well-thought-out cinematic scenes.



17. Kai Po Che!

It was a mistake, but a mistake that marked us all. He mistakenly shot Ishaan and that’s it.



18. Piku

The annoying, the crybaby and the sulking daddy. At one point it got really funny for us. But then his peaceful death affirmed that life never ends for anyone. People have their time. own time.

19. Bajirao Mastani

Although Bajirao survived the injuries and all he wanted was Mastani to survive them too. Sadly, she didn’t and died. Expected, but very melancholy.

20. Ishaqzaade

Let’s be honest, we didn’t expect lovers to kill themselves like this. Parma and Zoya, both liars, dead, insane and cold. Chills, literal chills.

In the scene where Vihaan’s nephew was crying but she didn’t give hope, she screamed and bowed. Show me something sadder, I challenge you.

22. Masaan

Either way, their cultural barriers were something that kept them from being together. But the fact that Shaalu ended up meeting Deepak during the cremation, and the way Deepak recognized her. Made us sob.

23. Basanti Rank

Deaths of DJ, Aslam, Sukhi, Laxman and Karan in Basanti Rank was so impactful it made the audience cry.