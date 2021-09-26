Hollywood’s Chris Hemsworth offers humble response to AFL loss

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth offered a humble response online after losing his beloved Western Bulldogs in the AFL Grand Finals on Saturday.

The Thor’s star, 38, took to Instagram shortly after the results were broadcast to congratulate the Demons of Melbourne on a fine victory.

‘What a season, what a game, congratulations [Demons] it’s been a long time, well done, well deserved! I’m a Bulldogs fan through and through, but I love the game, ”he wrote.

Sweet: Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth offered a stylish response after losing his beloved Western Bulldogs in the AFL grand finale

“Thank you for this epic season! “

Indicating his grief over the loss, Bulldogs star Jason Johannisen was quick to comment on the post with three crying emojis.

Chris is a known Bulldogs fan and was thrilled when they beat the Brisbane Lions in a thrilling point victory earlier this month.

The longtime Marvel and AFLsuperfan star shared his wild reaction in a photo posted to Instagram.

In the shot, the shirtless actor flexed his huge muscles in front of his TV screen.

Devastated: Bulldogs star Jason Johannisen (pictured) commented on the post with three crying emojis, indicating his sadness at the loss

God of Thunder is thrilled: Chris was thrilled after the Western Bulldogs beat the Brisbane Lions in a thrilling one-point (79-78) victory earlier this month

“One of the most annoying AFL games I have ever watched! Well done, Western Bulldogs. Keep it up! ‘

The post has since gone viral, gaining over 1.7 million likes.

The official AFL Instagram account commented under Chris’ photo: “We don’t know where to look.”

‘You beauty!’ Thor’s star’s Instagram post has gone viral, gaining over 1.7 million likes

Sports Fans: The Hemsworths are longtime Bulldogs supporters. Pictured: Chris and his dad, Craig, in a game at Gabba in 2019, coincidentally when the Bulldogs faced off against the Lions

The Western Bulldogs page added: “You look beautiful, Chris! “

Chris and his brother Liam witnessed the club’s historic victory over the Sydney Swans in the 2016 Grand Final, breaking a 62-year drought in the Premiership.

“The boys have played the best that I have ever seen in the past few days,” the Avengers star said after the game. “I have to say I was on the edge of my seat the whole time.”

Chris revealed that his father, Craig, was a “Footscray Bulldogs fan” and that his “brother and mother” were supporters as well.

Chris wrapped up production on Thor’s latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, in early June.

Filming took place at Fox Studios in Sydney and Centennial Park.

This is the fourth installment in the Thor series and will star Chris, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Chris Pratt.

The Extraction star is also set to appear in the upcoming sci-fi movie Escape from Spiderhead.