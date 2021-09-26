An ode to the Armani Sea and high-powered glam at Dolce & Gabbana





As Milan Fashion Week draws to a close on Monday, many big brands in the industry unveiled their collections on Saturday, with Dolce & Gabbana lighting up the runway with its #DG Light show and Giorgio Armani presenting a sweet ode to the sea. . Add Salvatore Ferragamo’s relaxed, easy-to-wear silhouettes to the mix, and the message from the Italian catwalks is clear: For the coming season, anything goes. Dolce & Gabbana lit up the runway for its Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, with a dazzling collection that delivered much-needed glamor. On a disco-like catwalk with glittering mirrors and roving spotlights, the #DG Light show featured sparkling sequined blouses, rock studded mini skirts and pants, crystal encrusted tops, and gold and silver fringe dresses. This intoxicating dose of glitter was a call from the designer duo to leave the darkness of the pandemic behind. The collection features many of the brand’s dominant codes, seductive silhouettes built around corsets, micro-mini dresses and lingerie, as well as embroidery, lace, flowers and animal prints. The designers said they took inspiration from the early 2000s, when their exuberant designs broke with the minimalist style that was in vogue at the time. Models present designs by Salvatore Ferragamo during Milan Fashion Week. Photo: EPA Salvatore Ferragamos’ spring / summer 2022 collection favored easy-to-wear silhouettes with hints of sensuality. Roomy apron dresses featured plunging necklines, smocked dresses featured revealing deep backs, and wrap dresses featured suggestive slits. Loose harem pants were paired with crossover tops, while columnar draped dresses featured cutouts that offered flashes of flesh. Voluminous and languid, combined with the famous Vara and Varina ballerinas in new materials, it was a collection that put comfort at the forefront, while managing to feel feminine. A model presents a creation by Giorgio Armani. EPA Unveiled in a basement room of his own Milanese house, Giorgio Armani turned to the sea for his latest collection, which is bursting with pastel hues and soft shades of green and blue. Stylish chiffon dresses, embroidered evening dresses and flowing pants make the models almost look like mermaids. They strolled as if they were strolling the shore, smiling openly on the catwalk, as Armani claimed that what the world needs today is more gentleness, kindness and smiles. Vintage Gucci bags from the new online concept store, Gucci Vault. PA As Gucci moved away from the traditional fashion week schedule on Saturday as Milan Fashion Week peaked, the brand unveiled Vault, an e-commerce site featuring vintage Gucci pieces, alongside capsule collections from young designers carefully selected by the creative director of the house. Alessandro Michele. Michele said the project grew out of his long-standing obsession with the fashion collection. Yes, I do this job to tell stories. But I also do it because I really like the objects, ”he noted. Among the young designers featured on the site is Londoner Priya Ahluwalia, of Nigerian and Indian descent. Completely out of the blue, I received a message from Gucci. I thought it was an ad or spam, she said. When I realized it was real, I was extremely happy. Update: September 26, 2021, 3:31 p.m.

