First Tonys After Broadway Reopens and Calculates Brings Hope to Latino Actors
Amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Broadway actor Moroccan Bianca would find herself awake in the middle of the night, trying to make sense of the closed theaters that had turned her world upside down.
I would wake up at 2 a.m. with a heavy heart and anxiety. My whole existence had changed, she said. I wanted to do that [performing] since I was 3, and now it was gone. I questioned everything about my life. I missed my scene. Then I thought, was it time for me to move on, to say goodbye?
Now, Marroqun is back on stage, performing in Chicago on Broadway. Eighteen months after Covid-19 forced the live theater to close, Latino performers are back on the Great White Way just in time for the theater celebration at the Tony awards Sunday evening.
It has been a moving experience, said Marroqun.
Everyone went through the loss and the change, so it was good to be together again, to lift each other up, she said.
She noted that performers and audience members have been through a lot.
We are together in this fellowship, the phenomenon of live theater, she said.
Despite the success of the shows with various castings, Latinos remain vastly under-represented on Broadway. Of the approximately 51,000 active members of Association for stakeholder equity, the theater artists union, 3.1 percent are Latino.
Miguel Cervantes, who plays the title role in Hamilton, says he understands the value of representation.
“Before the pandemic, one of the most meaningful parts of my job was when young people told me it was amazing to see someone ‘with a name like yours up there,'” he said. declared.
Cervantes had only made 10 Broadway performances in 2020 before the pandemic hit. I had just gotten used to doing the show here, after Chicago, and then we had to shut everything down, he said.
Now he is performing in front of spectators who are all wearing masks. It’s always an incredible feeling. I can tell they are all smiling, he said.
‘Creepy’
Ivan Hernandez was in Dear Evan Hansen when Covid-19 hit New York. Initially, he thought his show would only last a month. Over time, he returned home to Los Angeles.
He and his family then tested positive for Covid-19, an experience Hernandez called terrifying.
There were times when I couldn’t catch my breath, Hernandez said. I didn’t know if I should go to the hospital, which was so unsettling. For the first time in my life, I had a panic attack. Not knowing how the disease would develop was frightening.
Hernandez said he looks forward to starting rehearsals in October.
“Closing so abruptly was such an overwhelming end,” he said. “Our theater family, we saw each other six days a week, eight shows a week. We were a community.”
A changed landscape with the Covid, equity issues
Hernandez and his colleagues return to a changed theatrical landscape. During the pandemic, some shows including the revival of West Side Story, with many Latino cast members shutting down for good. Veteran actor Nick Cordero, 41, has died in July 2020 after contracting the coronavirus. Beloved actress Doreen Montalvo, 56, an original In the Heights actor, died in October after a brief illness.
The New York theater world has felt the ripple effects of the nation’s larger social justice movements. Acclaimed actress Karen Olivo shocked the Broadway community by announcing that it would not come back at the Moulin Rouge! The musical, citing what she said were abusive practices in the industry and a lack of integrity. Actors Equity announced a new membership policy make the union more accessible to people of color and people of other marginalized identities.
The Black Lives Matter movement also resonated on Broadway.
Our producers started working with diversity experts, Hernandez said, and our cast had [virtual] meetings to discuss racism, representation and inclusion in the casting, in our work, in the company. Sometimes it was painful, but we discussed important things together.
Latino Broadway artists hope their industry can regain a sense of stability, if not normalcy.
For actors and team members, this means working under new security protocols.
As soon as we get off the stage, we put on our masks, Gerianne Prez, of Waitress, noted. This can be difficult, as it messes up your stage makeup. … We do this balancing act by enjoying each other’s company and being very careful.
Backstage visitors are no longer allowed and actors can no longer greet spectators at the stage door after the show.
“The spectacle is sacred and no one wants to get sick and be away for an extended period of time,” Prez said.
Despite being based in New York City, Prez spent most of the pandemic with her family in Florida. I did my best to keep busy, but I had times where I wondered if it was time to pivot and leave the company, she said.
Wanting to return to his adopted hometown, Prez found a job with a mortgage company in New York City.
I have tried it. I really did. I gave it my all, but I was so miserable, she said.
Then Prez received an unexpected phone call.
The producers of ‘Waitress’ wanted to know if I would do the Broadway show and rehearsals started tomorrow. I left the mortgage company that day, Prez said. If you had told me a year ago that I would be in one of the first shows to open after the pandemic, I would never have believed you.
Prez said the energy of the rehearsals is joyful and palpable because everyone is excited to get together in person.
“It was like sensory overload,” she said. “And we had such a supportive audience. They are also happy to be back. They are applauding us overwhelmingly.”
Diana the Musical ensemble member Toms Matos is set to make his official Broadway debut. Diana had started previews but hadn’t opened when the pandemic hit.
Matos is the only Latinx person in the series: Hey, I represent! And for Afro Latinos too!
For Matos, whose pronouns are he / they, being quarantined at home with his family was stressful and they moved into their own apartment for 10 months.
“For people like me, being at home isn’t always the most liberating environment,” said Matos. “With my sexual orientation and gender expression, I had to go out for a while, which allowed me to expand who I am.”
During their time away from Diana the Musical, Matos shot a film and appeared on Saturday Night Live. And they came back to live with their families.
It feels good now, when things are back to normal, to be with my gente, said Matos.
Matos failed to perform both with their fellow Diana and the Broadway audience.
Dancing on a Broadway stage is magical, and dancing alongside people you love is indescribable, Matos said. New York is in need of live theater again, and I feel blessed to be part of the community that can do it for the city.
