Boycie actor John Challis reflected on death in a final interview weeks before his death with an NI reporter





When I asked John Challis what he thought his epitaph should say, I didn’t expect him to be dead nine weeks later.

From his long and poetic response, it should have been obvious that the end was near for the veteran of Only Fools And Horses, who played Boycie on the series.

John (79), who lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, September 19, ended up telling me what his epitaph should say while unexpectedly dreaming of death and listing everything he would miss the most about life.

The subject of his mortality was brought up in a telephone interview I had with him in mid-July for a national newspaper. It was to promote the release of his documentary Boycie In Belgrade on DVD and online, and his speaking tour of the UK. Boycie In Belgrade looked at why Only Fools And Horses is still so popular in Serbia and included scenes of John being harassed as a pop icon while visiting the war-torn country. close



Challis as Boycie with the rest of the cast of Only Fools and Horses Challis as Boycie with the rest of the cast of Only Fools and Horses John said of the cult of Serbian heroes in the show: I heard that was the only thing that made them smile in their wars. But we didn’t dwell too long on what he was on the phone to plug in. The subject of Johns’ death came up after he started talking about Covid and how it had ended his acting job over the past year. He said he was still terrified of the disease as the news seemed to infect every moment of his life. Like everyone, there is so much in the media it’s pretty scary, he admitted. My wife and I had our second jab so we feel a bit more secure in this area. It hasn’t been a very good year, I have to say, but it went well. Like everyone else, I don’t feel good about all of this. You keep hearing about it and reading it all. John did not mention during our interview that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, a fact that I ended up reporting a few days before his death. The disease has placed him in the high risk category when it comes to Covid. When I asked on our call if he, his wife Carol Davies or their families had any health issues during the coronavirus pandemic, he kept his battle with cancer a secret and said: No. But John added that he had been tested for Alzheimer’s disease and had been given the green light. It was illness that ultimately killed his father Alec, a violent and drinker steelworker. John was forced to have his father severed before his death, and friends say the way he cared for him during dementia despite years of beatings instead of his father’s love is a testament to the fact that actors love nature. close



COMICAL: John with his memoirs COMICAL: John with his memoirs After speaking out about Covid, John opened up about his thoughts on death. He said he loved life so much that he even missed the trials. The lights are going to go out and you are going to miss this, you are going to miss that, he thought. No matter what the frustrations, there are always issues, the way life plays out and people go through amazing times. I find it fascinating, and it’s very difficult and frustrating and so on, and I find it scary watching the news and hearing people’s opinions. But I think I would miss it. I would miss the sea, life and sky, as well as those wonderful first days when I first took the stage. When I asked him if he had thought of a one-line epitaph, he said after a pause: I had this adventure. John added: I’m so glad I went there and did this, and I’ve always done it in my profession and found little avenues and new things to do. So I would really miss that. close



John Challis with the second part of his memoirs John Challis with the second part of his memoirs Johns’ adventure included jacking up his internship as a real estate agent to become an actor. He started performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company using his thick voice that bears no resemblance to the South London sneer of Terrance Aubrey Boycie Boyce. John was only supposed to be in one episode of Only Fools and started out with a paycheck for $ 400. He became a staple of the entire series after cracking the cast by making the Boycies machine gun laugh after hearing a woman emit the same choppy cackle in a London pub. John used his household name status to give back to the arts, supporting the Belfast Book Festival and becoming a special guest at Stormont for the event in 2016. close



John Challis in Belfast with Sue Holderness, better known as his on-screen wife Marlene John Challis in Belfast with Sue Holderness, better known as his on-screen wife Marlene Eight weeks after our interview, I was asked to write an article for a UK newspaper about John suddenly canceling his one-man show tour across the UK which was due to run until November. I was sent a statement saying: Due to ill health Johns’ tour is canceled with immediate effect. John was diagnosed with cancer in two years and is not fit to exercise. He finished the first show of his current tour, intending to continue. However, he was advised to cancel other engagements. Thirteen days later, his family released a statement saying John had died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer. Listening to our conversation, I realized that he was referring to the past himself when he talked about his future plans and his love of nature. John, patron of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society and supporter of a number of animal charities, said of the prospect of spring coming to his country home: I was a great gardener, in my head.

