Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha, Heropanti 2; It’s a Bollywood film that heralds a new release date | Bollywood





After Prime Minister Uddhav Thackley of Maharashtra said the theater could reopen in October this year, he shared an updated release date for no less than 14 films. The lock was opened by Sooryavanshi. Saturday night, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar And Karan Johar has announced that Sooryavanshi will resume the weekend at Diwali this year. This film is followed by Bunty Aur Babli 2. Yash Raj Films, starring SaifAliKhan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will be released on November 19. on Sunday, Aamir Khan We have confirmed that Laal Singh Chadha is not following the Christmas 2021 release. Instead, the film will be released on Valetine Day 2022. Ranveer Singh takes over Christmas slots in his sports drama ’83. December will be filled with cricket fever as Shahid Kapoor confirms that the Jersey cricket film will be released on December 31, 2021. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s first film, Tadap, will be released on December 3. The first quarter of 2022 has an excellent schedule. Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj has locked a January 21 release date. So far, this is the only January release of the year. In February, Ranveer’s Laal Singh Chadha and Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be available on February 25. Akshay will be back with Bachchan Pandy in March. The film will be released on March 4. Ranbir Kapoor will return with Shah Shah in March three years later. The film will be screened in theaters on March 18. Also, before the end of the fiscal year, Kartik Aaryan will take over the box office receipts of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This film will be released on March 25. To read also: Sooryavanshi vs Eternals: the star of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif faces the Marvel film on Diwali In the summer, KGF2 takes place on April 14. Ajay Dave Gun’s Mayday on April 29. Tiger Shroff’s Hero Panty 2 will be released on May 6. Some big budget movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Pathan have yet to reveal a release date.

