Ana de Armas: I needed balls to be successful in Hollywood | Entertainment





Ana de Armas needed to show “balls” to make her dreams come true. The 33-year-old actress grew up in Santa Cruz Del Norte, Cuba, and she admits that becoming a movie star seemed like a distant dream during her childhood. She explained: “I had there, in front of my eyes, people who were not working or who had no money. “On TV I saw nothing more than old soap opera reruns or shoddy stuff.” Ana first dreamed of becoming a famous actress at the age of 12. However, it took a lot of courage and ambition for Ana to make her dream come true. She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “I don’t really remember a specific day when I said, I am going to be an actress. “In my house, we never had videos, DVDs or VHS. We used to watch movies at my neighbors’ house. If I saw a scene performed by a woman or a man that I liked very much, I would run in front of the mirror and repeat it. “Then I would come home and make the movie for my brother because he hadn’t seen it. “I couldn’t dream of anything else outside of Cuba. You grow up thinking it’s good enough, that’s all you need, which is true in a way. “You can dream big in Cuba, but very few people can go out and have the balls to do it.” Ana decided to leave Cuba for Spain at the age of 18, and she admits that decision has changed her life. The ‘No Time To Die’ actress shared, “I had the balls and a Spanish passport. When I was 18 and graduated, it occurred to me. wanted to go to Spain and just try – audition for something and see what happens. “So I bought a ticket and said to my mom, When I run out of money I’ll come back. I was lucky. I met a great casting director a week after my arrival. “He chose me for one of the greatest TV series ever made in Spain and I have never been back. “I started to spin, and it was like a 180 degree change in my life.”

