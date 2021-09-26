Entertainment
Katherine Heigl: I am determined to fight for justice | Entertainment
Katherine Heigl is committed to supporting behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry.
The 42-year-old actress opened up about the alleged working conditions on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2009, when she claimed to have worked 17 hours a day on set, and despite the backlash she encountered afterwards, Katherine does intend to back down in the midst of his fight for justice.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Katherine – who has Nancy, 12, Adalaide, nine, and Joshua, four, with singer Josh Kelley – explained, “I celebrated the big and small in life with My teams First true love Marriage Babies Being 21 Turning 30 Turning 40 The teams I have worked with over all these many years have been just as instrumental in making me who I am as anything which is enduring and important in my life. They have been a family that way and I always and always will continue to support and support them. (sic) “
Katherine then addressed the backlash she encountered over a decade ago, after deciding to speak out on the matter.
Her post continued: “Some of you may remember that over ten years ago I was very vocal about the absurdity of the working hours that crews and actors were constrained by production. Even Diane Sawyer interviewed me and said with less kindness that ‘no one feels sorry for you.’ I was very public and for many years after that I got a kick ** for speaking out.
“I let this public spanking shut me up and shut me up. I took a really big step back from the hustle and bustle of my career and retreated to the woods of Utah. I didn’t spend it. hard time struggling with self-confidence and self-esteem. I let myself be convinced that I was wrong. Very, very wrong. This speech made me seem ungrateful or precious or as if I was “biting the hand that fed me “. (Sic)”
Now, however, Katherine is determined to stand up for justice and speak her mind about the matter.
She wrote: “I stand today and say without hesitation or regret that the 2, 4, 5, 6, 6-hour workdays are NOT safe. They are NOT healthy. They cannot and will not. must NO LONGER be tolerated. (sic) “
