4 iconic Hollywood hits featuring legendary actor Tom Hanks

Tom hanks is one of the biggest players to appear on the big screen. His incredible career path ranges from comedy roles to achieving elite status in Hollywood.

Hanks has won two Academy Awards for Best Actor and has five nominations in total. He’s also been nominated nine times for the Golden Globes and 12 Emmys, scoring four wins for the first and eight for the second.

Currently, it is the fifth highest grossing player in North America with over $ 4.9 billion domestically and $ 9.9 billion globally. His career spans several decades and has gone beyond the simple actor to writing, producing and directing.

Below is a look at four of the greatest films he has been featured in during his illustrious career.

Related to what you read:

Forrest Gump

Topping the list is one of many films directed by Robert Zemeckis, titled Forrest Gump. The film gave Hanks the opportunity to climb the Oscar scene once again, winning him another Best Actor award after his first win in the film Philadelphia.

Forrest Gump was far from perfect, but with Hanks as the star of the film, his performance completely covered the shortcomings of the script.

In the film, he portrayed a slow-spirited but benevolent man from Alabama whose story revolves around several decades in his life.

It was a moving but difficult scene to watch, alongside the excellent musical soundtrack that brought both smiles and tears to the faces of viewers who watched the film when it premiered. Truly one of Hanks’ best works, this film remains a classic on the big screen to this day.

Save Private Ryan

Arguably the greatest war film ever made Save Private Ryan received huge acclaim from critics and audiences alike for his amazing performances.

The film featured several actors who are now part of Hollywood’s upper echelon, such as Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Damon with Steven Spielberg directing the masterpiece.

However, the film’s fame came from Hanks’ flawless performance. It portrayed an Army captain sent home to bring home a paratrooper, Private First Class Ryan, whose brothers were all killed in action.

Hanks’ character completed the mission and made sure that at least one member of the Ryan family was alive.

The film won five Oscars and grossed $ 481 million worldwide.

Toy Story Franchise

Pixar’s first animated film, Toy story was also Hanks’ first foray into the world of animated films.

He lent his voice to one of the main characters, Woody, alongside Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear. Their adventures with the gang of other toys brought so much joy and fun to children and adults alike.

Pixar would later turn the film into a franchise releasing three more sequels in 1999, 2010 and 2019, pulling its success to launch them at the best animated film studio in Hollywood.

Produced with a total budget of $ 520 million, the Toy Story films have grossed more than $ 3 billion worldwide, becoming the 20th highest grossing franchise in the world and the fourth highest grossing animation franchise.

More money is still being made from all the goods sold in the world, and it has been estimated that Toy story 3 grossed over two $ 2 billion on its own.

Would the franchise have been a success without Hanks’ voice? Fans will never know.

Captain Phillips

Captain Phillips is another classic that showed Hank at his best. The story followed Captain Richard Phillips when a group of Somali pirates captured his ship and took its members hostage.

The biographical action thriller was created by director Paul Greengrass and screenwriter Billy Ray and inspired by the Maersk Alabama hijacking in 2009.

In the film, Hanks ran against the clock to protect the lives of his team, as he battled the natural fear and anxiety that came with danger. Many have called it a classic tale of man’s bravery in the face of sheer adversity. It perfectly interwoven high-intensity action with deep emotional scenes that were enough to keep viewers on edge until Captain Phillips returned home.

The film went on to receive six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Surprisingly, unfortunately, he didn’t win in any of the categories.

Hanks has so many great movies that this list could go on for a while. Really, anything he touches is almost certain to turn to gold.