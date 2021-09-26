Karan Johar shares a rare photo of adult Roohi on Girls’ Day. See here | Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar wished his daughter Roohi on Girls’ Day. He took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of Roohi, looking a little more grown-up than before in her long hair.

As the father-daughter duo smiled in the photo, Karan wrote: My heart, my little girl. #HappyDaughtersDay. “Roohi and her twin brother Yash were born in 2017 via a surrogate mother. Her name is a variation of Karan’s mother’s name, Hiroo Johar, while Yash is named after her father, the late filmmaker Yash Johar .

Karan Johar with his daughter Roohi.

Karan also wished Alia Bhatt, whom he also calls his daughter, on occasion. My little girl for life, he captioned the post.

Karan Johar wishes Alia Bhatt on Girls’ Day.

Until last year, Karan posted pictures and videos of his children almost daily. However, after June 2020, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the heavy online trolling Karan received for it, the filmmaker reduced sharing of many posts featuring his family.

He recently shared a video of his mother after her operations. He mentioned in the caption that the children were waiting for him at home. My mother my super hero! She underwent two massive surgeries while in lockdown. In the past 8 months her spinal fusion surgery (the genius of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement (the genius of DR MANIAR) She underwent both surgeries with her indomitable wit and sense of humor. She is almost 79 years old but has the spirit and the joy of living like a millennial does! I am so proud of her. I love you so much mom! Your babies are waiting in a house with a cake and a song, ”he wrote.

Speaking of his role as a parent, Karan said during Conclave India Today in 2017 that he was more of a mother than a father. During a conversation with Ranveer Singh, for Film Companion, Karan had explained how intimidating being a single parent can be. Being a single parent is really intimidating and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the education of a child. In many ways, you could say having Yash and Roohi is full of love, but it’s also a selfish decision. It’s because I want this love for myself. There was a big empty space in my life that needed to be filled with children, he said.