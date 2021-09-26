Entertainment
2021 WWE Extreme Rules Predictions, Map, Start Time, Matches, PPV Preview, Location, Date
It’s time for WWE’s latest PPV offer as the organization sets its sights on Ohio for Extreme Rules. The event is the first since the blockbuster SummerSlam was and will likely host some fun matches at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in October. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes the front page of this show when he faces off against “The Demon” Finn Balor.
Plus, Bianca Belair will have the opportunity to right the wrong of a 26-second SmackDown Women’s Championship loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam when the two rematch matches in one of the evening’s other fights.
Let’s take a look at how we think Extreme Rules will play out this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. Kick-off Show) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
2021 WWE Extreme Rules Predictions
Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor (extreme rule match)
The return of Balor’s “Demon” character was a good time, but if there was any doubt as to who was leaving Extreme Rules as the champion, WWE deleted it when it announced that Reigns would face off against it. Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in October. This match doesn’t happen without a title on the line. Balor will have to go on living being the first universal champion for some time yet as he has yet to get a second round with the title.Pick: Roman Reigns retains title
SmackDown Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Very few people were happy with how the SummerSlam match unfolded between these two women. Belair deserved more than she got after her title reign and losing to Lynch in under 30 seconds was insulting. WWE can’t fix this no matter what happens at Extreme Rules. It seems extremely unlikely that Lynch will lose the title right after his return and tailgating. Unfortunately for Belair, that means eating another pay-per-view waste. Pick: Becky Lynch retains title
Raw Women’s Championship – Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
Love or hate the Alexa Bliss gimmick, WWE is clearly very attached to it as a big draw. They finally pulled the trigger to put Bliss in a title match and it looks like there was a point where WWE would go ahead and put the belt on her, now is that moment. There’s still a good chance Flair will retain the title, but Bliss winning gives the series a title change and lets WWE see if Bliss’s character can work by holding the title and a doll. Pick: Alexa Bliss wins the title
United States Championship – Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
It doesn’t make a lot of sense to include Hardy in the game, but here we are. Sheamus gets his rematch with Priest, which is good as he thrives in matches against other great men. Still, Priest needs more time with the Championship far more than Sheamus or Hardy needs to win it. Sometimes it really is that simple. Pick: Damian Priest retains the title
SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Usos (c) vs. Street Profits
In some ways, the fate of the Usos is too tied to Reigns for predictions to rule out what a win or loss would mean for the Universal Champion. Usos’ defeat could be the start of a situation in which Reigns feels his power is waning. Usos’ victory and the continuation of The Bloodline seem more meaningful with Survivor Series in just a few months. Choice: The Usos keep the titles
Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
Matches don’t get more random than that. Morgan had a few issues with Carmella months ago as she tried to make her way into Money in the Bank, but it wasn’t a rivalry worth revisiting. In fact, their three June matches lasted less than nine minutes combined. Carmella doesn’t need to win here as much as Morgan does if they actually push Morgan into being a player. Pick: Liv Morgan wins

