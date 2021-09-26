“Jagged Little Pill” Producers Respond to Controversy





Jagged Little Pill enters the Tony Awards tonight with 15 nominations, more than any other show, but also with its producers facing two controversies that have drawn close scrutiny and an apology. The show, a musical featuring songs by Alanis Morissette and a storyline that explores a host of social issues, is one of three nominees for Best Musical and is a top contender in the Actress categories. best presented and best book. He plans to resume performances on Broadway next month. But as the Tonys approached, the show’s producers found themselves responding to criticism of how representations of a character’s gender identity evolved as the series developed, and on the accusation of a former cast member who said they were asked to delay surgery. (Tony’s voting period ended in March, before this accusation was made public.) On Saturday, the show’s main producers, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price, noted that they had hired a labor attorney to review a charge against the former actor, Nora Schell, who uses the pronouns them and them, and who noted the production had asked them to delay a procedure to remove vaginal cysts. The performing artists’ union, Actors Equity, also said he would investigate; Schell said a union vice president was among those who mismanaged the medical issues.

The producers’ statement came just over a week after the musical had apologized for responding to concerns about the gender identity of one of the show’s main characters, Jo, who is played by Lauren Patten, nominated for Best Actress in a Musical. During pre-Broadway shows, some people saw in Jo a rare example of a non-binary performance in a major musical; when the show subsequently moved to Broadway, some of those fans were disappointed with the role’s development. In Jo, we set out to portray a character on a genre journey with no known outcome, the lead producers said. Throughout the creative process, as the character evolved and changed, between Boston and Broadway, we made mistakes in the way we handled that evolution. In a process designed to clarify and rationalize, many lines that flagged Jo as gender non-conforming, and with them, something vital and integral, have been removed from Jos’s character journey. The producers said they’ve hired a new drama team (which includes non-binary, transgender, and BIPOC performance), to revisit and expand on the script. Schell, who was a member of the ensemble when the musical opened in late 2019, has raised concerns about the backstage treatment on Twitter.

At the JAGGED LITTLE PILL series premieres on Broadway, I was intimidated, coerced and forced by several supervisors to postpone surgery CRITICAL AND NECESSARY to remove the growths from my vagina that was making me anemic, Schell wrote. The producers responded with their own statement, expressing deep concern at the allegations and pledging to take this matter very seriously. Broadway shows are, by their very nature, collaborative human endeavors, so there is nothing more important to us than our people, they said. We are committed to continuing to foster a work environment where everyone feels valued and respected. One of the Tony-nominated stars, Celia Rose Gooding, said on Twitter on Saturday that she was concerned about the allegations. In response to Schells’ tweet, she wrote, This is unacceptable. no one should have to postpone the necessary medical treatment for a show, ever. And, in a more general tweet saying goodbye to the show, which she is leaving for a role in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, she wrote that she can’t ignore the harm Jagged has done to the trans and non-binary community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/26/theater/jagged-little-pill-nora-schell.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos