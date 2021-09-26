Local comic book stores embrace fandom

If you realized that Saturday was National Comic Day or have never read a comic in your life, comic book stores are happy to help experienced enthusiasts and novices alike find everything from superhero stories to crime thrillers.

Everyday is national comic book day in Bedrock BDsaid Jack Lefevra, owner of the Framingham comic bookstore. We live and breathe comics.

The comic book industry has important dates. The first Saturday in May is Comic Free Day, and every Wednesday is busy because that’s when new comics hit shelves.

I just wish someone had told me, said Jay Pillarella, owner of Rubber Chicken Cartoons in Bellingham. It is as if every day is a national day.

Pillarella saidFree Comic Day started out small and is now the biggest event celebrated by the store. This year, the event has been postponed to August.

Next year it will actually be back to the first Saturday in May, Pillarella said. This should be National Comic Book Day in my opinion.

The golden age of comics

The comic book industry is very different from what it was just a few decades ago, Pillarella said. Rubber Chicken Comics has been around since 1990 and Pillarella took over his father’s store in 2000. The Chicken, as he calls it, sells both comics and collectibles like statues and vinyl records.

On display :Framingham artist Clare Daniels is exhibiting at Watertown Library until September 30

We’re living in the golden age of comics right now, Pillarella said. Were so spoiled, with the release of some of the best movies and televisions.

In the early 2000s, when the first X-Men trilogy and the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy were released, every blockbuster movie would mean a crazy wave of people coming in, Pillarella said. Fast forward 21 years later, and it’s not as big because everyone expects it.

Lefevra said it’s good for all comic book stores, creators, and shoppers that it’s not just the big superhero stories that are now turned into movies and TV shows, like Netflixs Umbrella Academy and Locke & Key and Amazons Invincible and The Boys.

Is it time for the local Joe? :Five independent cafes with fresh flavors, relaxing atmosphere

That’s good because some of these young artists or writers who start on these independent books don’t get the praise that some of these writers get on some of the bigger books, like Spider-Man, Lefevra said. It is no longer available for children today. When I was a kid, you were pretty nerdy reading comics.

Lefevra admitted that after decades of reading superhero comics, he’s turning more to indie type stories for entertainment, like Oblivion Song, created and written by Robert Kirkman. Kirkman also co-created the comic that inspired the popular AMC series The Walking Dead.

It’s a little off the beaten track of superheroes, but it’s a nice book, Lefevra said. When you’ve been doing this for 40 years, it’s hard to find anything that will really capture my attention.

Escape entertainment

Were in a different world right now with this going on, but if you can still hold onto some sort of normalcy, that’s what people are looking for here, ”Pillarella said. “It’s escape entertainment, and I serve the best.

Pillarella said that one of the great things about comics is that they can be short.

If you just want to check it out, you’ve got this 24 page comic that can be done in minutes and then it’s like, wait, I want another one, Pillarella said. It is very easy to get addicted to comics, especially if you are a general reader. They are the size of a bite.

Recently, Spider-Man made headlines with the record sale of a 1962 comic book featuring the iconic character’s debut. Amazing Fantasy # 15 sold for $ 3.6 million; the previous record came from a sale earlier this year of a Superman comic book for $ 3.25 million.

One ring to rule them all:Five local places to get your apple cider donut fix

“That is not the purpose of this industry,” Lefevra said of the sale and trade of comics, saying he didn’t like speculation about them as if they were a commodity on the stock exchange. “It’s about having a good time, getting away from it all and just imagining yourself to be the superhero or maybe even the villain of the story.”

Pillarella and Lefevra agreed that the best part of running a store is the customers, new and old.

When you come here we just want you to feel like this is your comic book store, Lefevra said. I want it to be enjoyable and fun for everyone.

Lefevra said he hopes to store more comics that are out of stock, because the comics are used and not the new versions, one can buy a stack for the same price as a new comic.

A lot of people are intimidated by comic book stores just because you walk in and it’s really overwhelming, Pillarella said, adding that the stores are a good destination for everyone. We’ll show you everything you need to know. There are literally countless products here that we can show you what you want to enjoy.