Hollywood Elite Celebrates Cinema at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala – The Hollywood Reporter





The Academy Museum celebrated its long-awaited opening with a star-studded gala that included guests such as Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Spike Lee, while Tom Hanks and Sophia Loren were among the icons receiving the honors on Saturday night. The opening gala, co-chaired by Jason Blum, Ava Duvernay and Ryan Murphy, takes place in the midst of a week of festivities culminating with the museum’s public opening on September 30. At the gala, DuVernay presented the first Vantage Award to Sankofa director Haile Gerima; Ted Sarandos presented Sophia Loren with the first Visionary Award. Bob Iger, Annette Bening and Tom Hanks also received the Pillar Award for their leadership in the recently completed campaign for the Academy Museum. Bob Iger, Annette Bening, Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman pose onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Produced and designed by Opening Gala Creative Director Lisa Love and Artistic Director Raúl À vila, the evening was inspired by an Oscar-winning film Abducted as if by magic, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. Sophie loren

Photo by Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures The evening began with guests who previewed the museum’s highly immersive exhibits, including a retrospective of Miyazaki’s work inside the Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg gallery. As cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were distributed on the roof of the Saban building, Laura Dern, administrator of the Academy Museum, delivered a welcoming speech. Guests then walked through a whimsical Miyazaki-inspired ‘tunnel of trees’ across the Barbra Streisand Bridge to dinner under the stars on the Dolby Family Terrace, prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering. Jaya Harper and Laura Dern

Photo by Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Museum Director Bill Kramer was graciously recognized by many who took to the stage. Despite a few jokes about the party’s design and architecture due to its domed glass ceiling (Hanks noted at one point that The Riddler could appear or the Terrace would be in Dr. Strange’s next film. ), Iger made sure to praise architect Renzo Piano for the museum’s design. Directors Chloé Zhao and Guillermo del Toro

Photo by Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures At various times throughout the evening, Ruth Carter could be seen looking at the display of a costume she designed for Black Panther in exhibition spaces. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom chatted with Barry Diller, designer Zac Posen spoke about working on costumes for the upcoming movie starring Mark Rylance The clothe, Cher and legendary designer Bob Mackie were with Angela Bassett and Nicole Kidman had her arm around her Nine Perfect Strangers co-star Regina Hall. Lady Gaga closed the evening with a slew of jazz standards. At one point, the singer thanked attendee Spike Lee (who has a room inside the museum dedicated to her cinematic work and influences) for being there for her when she had a family member. who was sick with COVID-19. Presented by Rolex, founding patron and official watchmaking partner of the Musée de l’Académie, with executive support from JP Morgan, the evening raised more than $ 11 million to support access, education and program of the Academy Museum.

