Restaurant Review: Habaneros Grandview | Columbus Metro





The Habaneros Fresh Mexican Grill team operates three restaurants here in central Ohio. You’ll find a few Habaneros locations in the Hilliard region, and he has now joined the community of Grandview in the Empire of Large Rectangular Brick Buildings. Big rectangles aside, it’s what’s inside that counts. This is always true when it comes to good food. And inside Habaneros Grandview there are a lot of TVs. Big, very big, shiny televisions. Honestly, that’s totally okay too. Grandview’s location aims to be a gathering place for games and stuff, so it’s a hot spot with great food and a large patio for dining. The overall effect is pretty glitzy, and it works really well. A visit to any establishment is most successful when you understand what it is trying to accomplish. Habaneros’ menu is familiar. It’s easy to approach, even for a customer who is new to the Habaneros game. It offers many classics: quesadillas, tacos, tortas. Even appetizers are familiar, with options largely focused on chips and dips. While there is a mozzarella stick option, for those who inexplicably need that sort of thing at a Mexican restaurant. Sticks probably have something to do with TVs, maybe. So to start, right away crisps with a solid salsa is $ 4.50. It is usable but also standard, so the main interests will be lower in the menu. Chips & Salsa The best recommendation, then, is to check the Street tacos. They are manageable masterpieces that can be mixed and matched in a variety of house combinations. Of those who have been tried, Chicken tinga, pairing savory chicken shreds with lettuce, cheese and sour cream, was excellent. Tinga Chicken Street Taco Same winning experience for the Barbecue, with soft simmered beef, onions and cilantro. The Fish the taco was less pleasant. While his habanero sauce and crunchy red cabbage were good conceptual partners, the fish itself seemed like an afterthought ($ 3.25-3.75 each). Taco from Barbacoa Street Fish street tacos There’s also a carnitas option in the taco department, but the carnitas are worthy of a torta. That is, go ahead and indulge in a big, stuffed sandwich at home. The masterpiece is bursting with its bun with sweet and savory pulled pork, a velvety avocado, tomato, lettuce, beans, jalapeo, mozzarella, and a bit of mayonnaise, just to tie it in with some extra richness (Carnitas Torta, $ 13). Carnitas Torta For the custom crowd, there are bowls and burritos that can be built to order. , and then things like stir-fried vegetables, lettuce, and cheese. The base price is $ 11. Barbecue (soft beef) can add an extra dollar, but working with sour cream the whole bowl blends in so well it’s worth it. Barbacoa bowl There’s a glitzy drink menu to match the glitzy new digs. The bar offers the traditional Margaritas, as well as more adventurous variations of its menu. Concrete example, the Jalapeo Marguerite ($ 12), which pairs a peppery Cazadores reposado tequila with lime juice and a jalapeo element. It’s a drink with bite. There is also optional Mexican wine, beer, and coke. Jalapeo Marguerite Habaneros Grandview is located at 1105 Yard St. and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It also recently added a daily breakfast menu available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a happy hour Sunday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit habanerosgrandview.com. All photos from Susan Post

