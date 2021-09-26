Full List – The Hollywood Reporter

The Tony Awards honoring the 2019-2020 Broadway season are finally handed out on Sunday evening.

After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Theater Wing is expected to present the 74th annual Tony Awards as part of a four-hour event aired on CBS and Paramount +. The evening kicks off with the presentation of all but three of the awards live at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount +.

“We’re a little late, but we’re here! Host Audra McDonald said at the start of the first show, noting that she could see “half” of the audience’s faces due to their wearing of masks. She also noted that the public was vaccinated, a condition for attending the show. She also applauded the efforts to make Broadway more inclusive.

David Alan Grier and Danny Burstein won the evening’s two top prizes. In his speech, Burstein noted that he had lost his wife for more than 20 years, fellow Broadway star Rebecca Luker, who died of complications from ALS in December. He thanked his peers for their support during this time. “You were all there for us,” to express their sympathy at bringing bagels. “It meant the world to us, and it’s something I’ll never forget.”

After this two-hour special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway Returns! will air live from New York’s Winter Garden Theater on CBS and will also air live on Paramount + starting at 9 p.m. ET. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the special will celebrate a return to theater live, feature performances from the top three musical nominees nominated for Tony’s and will also include the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Cover from one piece and the best musical.

A full list of this year’s nominees follows. The list will be updated with the winners as they are announced live once the show starts.

Best game

Grand Horizons

Heritage

Sea wall / A life

slave game

The sound inside

Best Musical

Little jagged pill

Red Mill! Musical comedy

Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Best cover of a piece

Treason

Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight

A soldier’s game

Best Book of a Musical

Little jagged pill, Diablo Cody

Red Mill! Musical comedy, John logan

Tina – The musical Tina Turner, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Music (Music and / or Lyrics) Written for the Theater

A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale

Heritage, Music: Paul Englishby

The rose tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave game, Music: Lindsay Jones

The sound inside, Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Nice view

André Burnap, Heritage

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea wall / A life

Tom Hiddleston, Treason

Tom Sturridge, Sea wall / A life

Blair Underwood, A soldier’s game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, slave game

Laura Linney, My name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight

Marie-Louise Parker, The sound inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Red Mill! Musical comedy

** Based on Tony Awards rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a listed category, that category should be submitted to Tony Voters who may, by an affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, award a prize in that category.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Elizabeth Stanley, Little jagged pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, slave game

James Cusati-Moyer, slave game

David Alain Grier, A soldier’s game (WINNER)

John Benjamin Hickey, Heritage

Paul Hilton, Heritage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jeanne Alexandre, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, slave game

Annie McNamara, slave game

Lois Smith, Heritage (WINNER)

Cora Vander Broek, Nice view

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Red Mill! Musical comedy (WINNER)

Derek Kléna, Little jagged pill

Sean Allan Krill, Little jagged pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Catherine Gallagher, Little jagged pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Little jagged pill

Robyn Hurder, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Lauren Patten, Little jagged pill (WINNER)

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Best Stage Design for a Play

Bob Crowley, Heritage

Gilmour Sutra, Treason

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Derek McLane, A soldier’s game

Clint Ramos, slave game

Best Stage Design in a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Little jagged pill

Derek McLane, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Best Costume Design for a Play

Dede Ayite, slave game

Dede Ayite, A soldier’s game

Bob Crowley, Heritage

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Clint Ramos, The rose tattoo

Best Costume Design from a Musical

Emilie Rebholz, Little jagged pill

Marc Thompson, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Catherine Zuber, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Best lighting design for a play

Jiyoun Chang, slave game

Jon Clark, Heritage

Heather Gilbert, The sound inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A soldier’s game

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Justin Townsend, Little jagged pill

Justin Townsend, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Better sound design of a room

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, Heritage

Simon Boulanger, A Christmas Carol

Lindsay Jones, slave game

Daniel Kluger, Sea wall / A life

Daniel Kluger, The sound inside

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Little jagged pill

Peter Hylensky, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Best staging of a play

David Cromer, The sound inside

Stéphane Daldry, Heritage

Kenny Leon, A soldier’s game

Jamie Lloyd, Treason

Robert O’Hara, slave game

Best Direction in a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Diane Paulus, Little jagged pill

Alex Bois, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Best choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Little jagged pill

Sonya Tayeh, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Antoine Van Laast, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner

Better orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Little jagged pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Red Mill! Musical comedy

Ethan Popp, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner