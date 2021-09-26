Full List – The Hollywood Reporter

Entertainment
The Tony Awards honoring the 2019-2020 Broadway season are finally handed out on Sunday evening.
After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Theater Wing is expected to present the 74th annual Tony Awards as part of a four-hour event aired on CBS and Paramount +. The evening kicks off with the presentation of all but three of the awards live at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount +.
“We’re a little late, but we’re here! Host Audra McDonald said at the start of the first show, noting that she could see “half” of the audience’s faces due to their wearing of masks. She also noted that the public was vaccinated, a condition for attending the show. She also applauded the efforts to make Broadway more inclusive.
David Alan Grier and Danny Burstein won the evening’s two top prizes. In his speech, Burstein noted that he had lost his wife for more than 20 years, fellow Broadway star Rebecca Luker, who died of complications from ALS in December. He thanked his peers for their support during this time. “You were all there for us,” to express their sympathy at bringing bagels. “It meant the world to us, and it’s something I’ll never forget.”
After this two-hour special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway Returns! will air live from New York’s Winter Garden Theater on CBS and will also air live on Paramount + starting at 9 p.m. ET. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the special will celebrate a return to theater live, feature performances from the top three musical nominees nominated for Tony’s and will also include the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Cover from one piece and the best musical.
A full list of this year’s nominees follows. The list will be updated with the winners as they are announced live once the show starts.
Best game
Grand Horizons
Heritage
Sea wall / A life
slave game
The sound inside
Best Musical
Little jagged pill
Red Mill! Musical comedy
Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Best cover of a piece
Treason
Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight
A soldier’s game
Best Book of a Musical
Little jagged pill, Diablo Cody
Red Mill! Musical comedy, John logan
Tina – The musical Tina Turner, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
Best Original Music (Music and / or Lyrics) Written for the Theater
A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale
Heritage, Music: Paul Englishby
The rose tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave game, Music: Lindsay Jones
The sound inside, Music: Daniel Kluger
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Nice view
André Burnap, Heritage
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea wall / A life
Tom Hiddleston, Treason
Tom Sturridge, Sea wall / A life
Blair Underwood, A soldier’s game
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, slave game
Laura Linney, My name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight
Marie-Louise Parker, The sound inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Red Mill! Musical comedy
** Based on Tony Awards rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a listed category, that category should be submitted to Tony Voters who may, by an affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, award a prize in that category.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Elizabeth Stanley, Little jagged pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, slave game
James Cusati-Moyer, slave game
David Alain Grier, A soldier’s game (WINNER)
John Benjamin Hickey, Heritage
Paul Hilton, Heritage
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jeanne Alexandre, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, slave game
Annie McNamara, slave game
Lois Smith, Heritage (WINNER)
Cora Vander Broek, Nice view
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Red Mill! Musical comedy (WINNER)
Derek Kléna, Little jagged pill
Sean Allan Krill, Little jagged pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Catherine Gallagher, Little jagged pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Little jagged pill
Robyn Hurder, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Lauren Patten, Little jagged pill (WINNER)
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Best Stage Design for a Play
Bob Crowley, Heritage
Gilmour Sutra, Treason
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A soldier’s game
Clint Ramos, slave game
Best Stage Design in a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Little jagged pill
Derek McLane, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Best Costume Design for a Play
Dede Ayite, slave game
Dede Ayite, A soldier’s game
Bob Crowley, Heritage
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The rose tattoo
Best Costume Design from a Musical
Emilie Rebholz, Little jagged pill
Marc Thompson, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Catherine Zuber, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Best lighting design for a play
Jiyoun Chang, slave game
Jon Clark, Heritage
Heather Gilbert, The sound inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A soldier’s game
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Justin Townsend, Little jagged pill
Justin Townsend, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Better sound design of a room
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, Heritage
Simon Boulanger, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, slave game
Daniel Kluger, Sea wall / A life
Daniel Kluger, The sound inside
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Little jagged pill
Peter Hylensky, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Best staging of a play
David Cromer, The sound inside
Stéphane Daldry, Heritage
Kenny Leon, A soldier’s game
Jamie Lloyd, Treason
Robert O’Hara, slave game
Best Direction in a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Diane Paulus, Little jagged pill
Alex Bois, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Best choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Little jagged pill
Sonya Tayeh, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Antoine Van Laast, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
Better orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Little jagged pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Red Mill! Musical comedy
Ethan Popp, Tina – The Musical Tina Turner
