2021 Tony Awards winners: see the list





The event will feature shows from the 2019-2020 Broadway season. “Jagged Little Pill”, inspired by the album of the same name by Alanis Morissette in 1995, leads the nominated productions with 15 nods.

Check out the full list of nominees below and check back to see the winners throughout the evening.

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” Best game “Grand Horizons” “The Legacy” “Dike: a life” “Slave game” Best cover of a piece “Treason” “Frankie and Johnny in the Moonlight” “A soldier’s game” Best Book of a Musical “Little jagged pill” Diablo Cody “Moulin Rouge! The musical” John logan “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins Best Original Music (Music and / or Lyrics) Written for the Theater “A Christmas Carol” Music: Christopher Nightingale “The Legacy” Music: Paul Englishby “The Rose Tattoo” Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb “Slave game” Music: Lindsay Jones “The sound inside” Music: Daniel Kluger Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Ian Barford, “Linda Vista” Andrew Burnap, “The Legacy” Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall / A Life” Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal” Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall / A Life” Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Game” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Game” Laura Linney, “My name is Lucy Barton” Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight” Mary-Louise Parker, “The sound inside” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Elizabeth Stanley, “Little Serrated Pill” Adrienne Warren, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Game” James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Game” David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Game” * WINNER John Benjamin Hickey, “The Legacy” Paul Hilton, “The Legacy” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Jane Alexander, “Great Horizons” Chalia La Tour, “Slave game” Annie McNamara, “Slave Game” Lois Smith, “The Legacy” * WINNER Cora Vander pants, “Linda Vista” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” * WINNER Derek Klena, “Little Shredded Pill” Sean Allan Krill, “Little Shredded Pill” Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Daniel J. Watts, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Kathryn Gallagher, “Little Shredded Pill” Celia Rose Gooding, “Little Shredded Pill” Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill” * WINNER Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Best Stage Design for a Play Bob Crowley, “The Legacy” Sutra Gilmour, “Betrayal” Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” * WINNER Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Game” Clint Ramos, “Slave Game” Best Stage Design in a Musical Riccardo Hernndez and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill” Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Best Costume Design for a Play Dede Ayite, “Slave Game” Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Game” Bob Crowley, “The Legacy” Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” * WINNER Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo” Best Costume Design from a Musical Emily Rebholz, “Little Shredded Pill” Mark Thompson, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best lighting design for a play Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Game” Jon Clark, “The Legacy” Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside” Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Game” Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol” * WINNER Best Lighting Design in a Musical Bruno Poet, “Tina – The Musical Tina Turner” Justin Townsend, “Little Shredded Pill” Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best One-Piece Sound Design Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Legacy” Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol” Lindsay Jones, “Slave Game” Daniel Kluger, “La digue / Une vie” Daniel Kluger, “The sound inside” Best Sound Design in a Musical Jonathan Deans, “Little Shredded Pill” Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Nevin Steinberg, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Best staging of a play David Cromer, “The Sound Within” Stephen Daldry, “The Legacy” Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Game” Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal” Robert O’Hara, “The Slave Game” Best Direction in a Musical Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Diane Paulus, “Little Serrated Pill” Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best choreography Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Little jagged pill” Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Anthony Van Laast, “Tina – The Musical Tina Turner” Better orchestrations Tom Kitt, “Little Shredded Pill” Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Ethan Popp, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

