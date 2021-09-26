Watch the spooky trailer for Stranger Things 4’s new haunted house





Strange things

Credit: Netflix

In the new trailer for Strange things Season 4, a happy-looking family of four travel to their new home, an imposing colonial mansion that is quite charming and idyllic at first glance. The clothes and car are from the 1950s or early 1960s and the house is known as Creel House. More on this name in a bit. As the family move in and settle in, Ella Fitzgeralds Dream a little dream plays in a stark contrast to the unfolding scenes. A dead rabbit on the lawn. The lights are flickering. Something bad this way is coming. A scene of the father standing by the door with his two children lying on the floor, presumably dead, immediately sparkles in the future. A brick is thrown through the window and a hand reaches out to unlock the door. The Creel House has long been abandoned, left to fall into disrepair. Several of our heroes arrive on the scene. Dustin, Lucas, Steve, and Max all enter the building looking for something. Mike, Eleven and Will are nowhere to be found. Check it out: < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Interestingly, Victor Creel will be a character in the fourth season of the series. We don’t know much about him other than that he got his eyes out at one point and is played by Robert Englund, most famous for his role as Freddy Krueger. The Creel House, on the other hand, looks like something Lock & Key Where The Haunting of Hill House. We don’t know if it’s in Hawkins or a nearby town or somewhere else. Stranger Things 4 won’t air until 2022, so we have plenty of time to speculate about it, the fate of Hoppers in Russia and how it got there (and why the hell Netflix decided to reveal this detail) and the various other mysteries. as we head into next season. While the first season of the series is by far the best, I’m nonetheless pretty excited to see where this series takes us in Season 4. In fact, I thought the powerful ending of Season 3 would have been a pretty good place. to complete the whole series. a very emotional final series feel, but I’m glad there’s more to the story anyway. Follow me on Twitter and Facebook. You can support my work on Patreon and subscribe to my newsletter on Sub stack. Subscribe to my YouTube channel here.

