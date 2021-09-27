American Utopia, BAC Talk COVID, Diversity before the Tony Awards – The Hollywood Reporter

This year’s special Tony Award winners celebrated Broadway’s comeback and the changes due to COVID, as well as its new commitment to diversity on and off stage at the 74th Tony Awards on Sunday night .

David Byrne was the first to accept for American Utopia, with a short and pointed speech recalling the evolution of the spectacle from the screen to the stage. “I want to thank the producers who saw the concert version of this show and realized that maybe it could be translated into something that would work on Broadway, which is a big risk, but it turned out. be a good risk. “

After thanking show producers and creators Tommy Kail, Jill Furman, Lin Manuel Miranda and John Steinart, producer Jenny Steinart expressed how unlikely Tony honor was for the team. “We’ve been on this trip together for 18 years. Getting a Tony wasn’t on the list of things to dream of when we first started.

Supreme Love Freestyle co-creator and actor Anthony Veneziale then paid tribute to the art and impact of improvisation. “Improvisation is a life changing skill that roots you in the present, and it builds empathy, and now it’s a viable path to the biggest stage in the world,” he said.

Britton Smith, president of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, addressed the industry’s changing commitments to diversity and inclusion over the past year, following a summer of racial justice protests in across the country linked to the murder of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of the enforced law.

“It’s an incredible honor. Our team and our founders who aim to improve an industry that was not even built for us, we all owe them a huge round of applause and thank you, ”he said. “My biggest worry is that when we get back to the machine, when Broadway comes back, that opening will close and grow empathy and push back the challenge, but this award is proof that moving forward you have to call. “

This year’s Special Tony Winners – American Utopia, Supreme Love Freestyle and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition – were originally scheduled to receive their honors last year before the pandemic closed the curtain on New York’s theater industry for a year and a half.

“This makes him doubly special”, Mauro Refosco, American Utopia musical director and percussionist says Hollywood journalist before the ceremony on Sunday. “The theme of the show is something that really makes people think about who they are and how we can all be better, in a very energetic and fun way. He has this positive message – that we can be better than what we are. To relive this after such a dubious time as the pandemic was, it’s amazing. “

For the association Broadway Defense Coalition, which was created To address in part on of the nation pandemic of racism and police brutality through the work of artists and community advocates, the award follows a half-decade of work on racial justice and fairness on Broadway and throughout New York City.

The director of industrial initiatives at BAC and Chicken & Biscuits Director Zhailon Levingston said the surprise of this honor is not just that “there was no real precedent for our industry to honor the kind of work we do,” but that it recognizes both the people who make the stories and those “who make the stories impact the world”.

“It tells the industry that we have multiple responsibilities if we choose, one being to reflect the world and the other to correct the world,” said Levingston. “Honor is probably the most public way that people who seek to follow us and want to be a part of what we’re trying to do can hold up to our own integrity.”

Featured to outstanding productions, artists, and organizations that don’t fit into the competitive categories, this year’s winners have managed to straddle the Broadway image before and after closing. Each defines and challenges historical and traditional perceptions of what and who can find a home on Broadway.

“It’s not a dream that many improvisers and freestyle hip-hop heads in the past could have had,” Veneziale said. THR. “It’s kind of like it’s a pioneering new mold that improvisers and freestyle artists can actually look at and say, ‘Oh, actually, there’s room for me out there,’ and that’s is so incredibly important. “

American Utopia, to which Refosco says Bryne added a small script for his Broadway run as a celebration of industry traditions, asked audiences, producers and critics to reconsider how he categorizes his global performer group and rethink what a musical or a concert can be.

“When you see the show, you feel like there’s a lot more to just playing music,” Refosco said. “When we got to Broadway there was a bit of new territory on how to classify not David but the musicians or the cast. Are they musicians or dancers? It’s a challenge for the larger community of producers and critics on how to read what we’re doing out there.

“I think it opens up this whole new world of opportunity for other areas to use the place that is Broadway to express themselves in a different way,” he added.

For LAC, which brings together the voices of black storytellers, artists, experts, students and community leaders, part of their job is to smash the “great industrial capitalist machine,” Levingston says, and to help those who have the real and perceived power in the industry to understand their responsibility to the city, from its stages to its neighborhoods.

“The kind of work that we do, I think at some level, allows Broadway to not just be an industry, in quotes, but really challenges that to be a community more broadly, and I think that reminds us of that we could be a community of artists who have a responsibility to the region they serve, ”said Levingston. “We want Broadway to not just represent four walls, one stage, but really think about what it means for the theater to be, at its heart, people in the dark looking at people in the light, and what it means to challenge who happens to be in the light.

In their own way, the winners all tackle not only the image of Broadway, but also the accessibility of its stories and scenes, an issue that has become increasingly pressing as the pandemic has shut down performances for more than ‘a year. Anyone can overturn notions about which voices are centered and how they influence the stories being told.

“It is not only the responsibility of the actor, it is not only the responsibility of the designer. It is the responsibility of everyone who works to make this machine to think about the stories they tell themselves. about themselves, to the stories the company tells them about who they are and their role.The stories that are imposed from a larger national narrative, then finally, the new stories that emerge leaving the narratives behind. past, ”said Levingston.

After a year of creative production and tech-driven socializing, several award winners also exemplify a changing approach to the physical accessibility of Broadway and the fact that theater can or should simply exist on stage.

Veneziale Freestyle Supreme Academy partners with Speechless Inc. to bring improvisation to people all over the world, inviting performances and audiences from around the world into the improv community while allowing them to join as well. Supreme Love Freestyle at the different stages of the tour of the show. Meanwhile, the Spike Lee performed American Utopia offers a complementary experience to the Broadway show without replacing its experience in person.

“This movie with Spike Lee captured the essence of it in a very special way and has the potential to reach people all over the world and do so to help spread this message that American Utopia is, ”Refosco said.

While the laureates may turn “traditional” Broadway upside down, their innovative and groundbreaking work also embodies the heart of what New York’s Theater District is and always should be.

“We want to hear new voices in new ways,” Veneziale said. “We can do amazingly creative, beautiful and empathetic work. And only together can we do it.