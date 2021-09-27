Entertainment
The award makes Steppenwolfs Lois Smith the oldest actor to win a Tony
Stage and film veteran Lois Smith, a member of the Steppenwolf Theater ensemble, won her first Tony Award on Sunday for her brief but memorable performance in The Inheritance.
At 90, she is the oldest person to win a Tony for playing, according to the New York Times.
In The Inheritance, Smith plays a major role that does not appear on stage until late in the two-show, seven-hour play. Tony’s Best Play-winner Matthew Lopez’s epic uses Howards End as the starting point for a play that looks at gay life in the early 21st century
In his acceptance speech, Smith said, “There is a famous two-word message from Howards End, which is so fitting, I think, to all of us celebrating here the importance, the functions of live theater: log in only.
The Inheritance aired on Broadway from September 2019 through March 2020. Smith played a role created by Vanessa Redgrave at the show’s London premiere.
This was Smith’s third appointment to Tony. She first came in 1990 for the role of Ma Joad in The Grapes of Wrath, an acclaimed production directed by Frank Galati and originally from Steppenwolf in Chicago.
She joined the Steppenwolf ensemble in 1993.
Another production of Steppenwolf, by Sam Shepards Buried Child, earned Smith his second nomination following his transfer to Broadway in 1996.
Smiths’ film career dates back to 1955, when she made her film debut in the classic East of Eden. His subsequent credits included Five Easy Pieces, Fatal Attraction, Fried Green Tomatoes, Dead Man Walking, and Lady Bird.
Two other local artists were honored for their work on Jagged Little Pill, based on Alanis Morissettes’ groundbreaking 1995 album.
Lauren Patten of Downers Grove won the Tony Award for Starring Actress in a Musical, and Diablo Cody, from Lemont, was honored for writing the book in the series.
The most applauded show of the evening was Moulin Rouge! The musical, a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 film, which won several awards including a Starring Actor Tony for Broadway favorite Danny Burstein and a Best Directing Award for Alex Timbers.
In a surprise to no one, Aaron Tveit won the award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Moulin Rouge! Musical comedy. This is because he was the only person nominated in the category. He thanked a long list of people, including his parents, brother, agents, manager, cast and crew. We are so privileged to be able to do this, he said, in tears. Because what we do changes people’s lives.
Burstein, who won for the star actor in a musical for Moulin Rouge! The musical thanked the Broadway community for their support following the death last year of his wife, Rebecca Luker. A Soldiers Play took home the award for best cover of a play, and actor David Alan Grier won the star actor in a play. To my other nominees: Hard banana, I won, he said.
Adrienne Warren won the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her electric turn as Tina Turner in Tina The Tina Turner Musical. Warren, a one-woman fireball of energy and euphoria, was considered the favorite. She dedicated the victory to three family members she lost while playing Turner and thanked Turner herself.
Mary-Louise Parker won her second Tony Award for Best Actress, winning the role of a full Yale professor who cherishes great literature but has made no room in her life for someone to share that love with in The Sound Inside. She thanked the dog she was walking in the rain when she bumped into Mandy Greenfield of the Williamstown Theater Festival, who told her about the play.
A Christmas carol cleaned of five technical prizes: scenography of a play, costumes, lighting, sound design and score. No one from the production was on hand to accept any of the prizes.
Stephen Daldry now has a Tony trio for the direction. He won Sunday for directing The Inheritance, and lead actor Andrew Burnap was also awarded for his Broadway debut. He thanked his mother and the University of Rhode Island and joked that he felt grateful because I got to play for seven hours.
AP
