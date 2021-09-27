Chairman of St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade resigns – Macomb Daily





The longtime chair of the St. Clair Shores parade committee surprised city officials by recently resigning. Cheryl Furdos announced she was stepping down from her volunteer position at the end of last week in a social media post. “After long and careful consideration, I made a difficult decision and today I submitted my resignation from the SCS Memorial Day Parade Committee,” Furdos wrote. There was speculation that an illness or other unfortunate circumstance may have led to Furdos’ move, but she said on Sunday that was not the case. “I’ve never been so good,” Furdos said on Sunday. “It was just the right time.” Furdos said she was looking for an opportunity to serve the lakeside community when she joined the parade group. She has served on the committee for the past 10 years, the last eight as chair. Earlier this year, she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Macomb County Council of Commissioners for District 3. She has her own sales agency and is an independent representative for Housewater. Known for her cool and calm demeanor, Furdos is credited with expanding the variety of parade units to include sports and television celebrities in addition to the usual honor of military service members. The procession is often billed as the largest Memorial Day parade in the Midwest. “I think we had a fabulous parade in 2021 and I won the county award for volunteering. Really, why don’t we go out now, while we’re on top. It looks like it has to end when we have had one of our best years, ”she said. St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby said he didn’t expect Furdos to step down this year. “First of all, she has been a great asset to the parade committee for 10 years now. She has shown tremendous leadership, ”said the mayor. “She took our show to another level. I thank her for everything she has done. St. Clair Shores City Council member David Rubello worked alongside Furdos to book the parade entertainment. He called her a “good teammate”. “We’ve had some ups and downs,” Rubello said. “We’ll have to find another person to help tie the different facets together, we’re a seasoned bunch and will find our way. We will continue to organize the best parade in America. “ Mayor Walby said the city had several months to name a successor. “I really don’t have a good answer for our next step,” he said. “We have a little time to work on this. Furdos remains a member of the town’s housing and compensation committees.

