Kokomi voice actor restricts live stream after Genshin Impact fans harassed her for character’s unpopularity

The Genshin Impact community is often known to go a little too far when it comes to showing its disappointment with some of the updates miHoYo chooses to bring to the game.
There are bad apples in the fanbase that are a bit too toxic to the developers, and some go so far as to harass voice actors, the people whose only job is to bring the characters in the game to life.
Recently, Chinese voice actor for Sangonomiya Kokomis, Gui Niang, suffered a lot of harassment because of the chat during a live broadcast. Kokomi has been dubbed one of the worst 5-star versions of Genshin Impact so far, and the player base is not at all happy with his kit.
And to show their disappointment, some members of the community crept into her chat during a live broadcast just to hold her accountable for Kokomi’s progress in Genshin Impact.
This led to Gui Niang restricting his streaming chat as things were getting out of hand.
Genshin Impacts Gui Niang Restricts Live Voice Chat Due to Harassment
The issue of harassment of voice actors in Genshin Impact is not something new, and this incident with Gui Niang is quite reminiscent of the problem that arose with English voice actors during the live broadcast event 2.1.
During the celebrations, the English voice actors received a lot of hate spam from some members of the community who automatically began to assume that if a person is voicing a character in the game then they should know everything about the title. , or must have been part of the update decision-making process.
This assumption is very wrong, and Zach Aguilar, the voice behind Genshin Impacts Aether, even tweeted about the issue right after the 2.1 live stream event.
I’m frustrated. Voice actors do not know everything about projects. They were normal people with jobs that we do our best on.
People are making all of these assumptions about us and our work, especially with English virtual assistants. There are a lot of things that we cannot clarify. But mentally, it’s exhausting.
Genshin Impact is known to have a much younger player base. And while it’s understandable that a good chunk of the player base doesn’t understand the nuances behind creating a video game character, it’s also wrong to hold a voice actor accountable for something they don’t. is not responsible.
