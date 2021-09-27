Entertainment
Results of week 4 of the UPJ: the Marshall plan
(DISCLAIMER: This game is for entertainment purposes only. No real money is wagered.)
This Fawlty towers the comparison was a little more on the nose than I had expected.
Due to a database issue with my website host, the database functions that do most of the work of letting you enter bets and view the results all have stopped working. It was not settled until Sunday morning. Which means you weren’t able to make any bets on Saturday until kick-off time, which I am trying to allow. Sorry about that. I received a late bet by email, which has since been registered. (He lost.)
That aside, this week’s story was overlooked online money making. There were several hits:
|E-dogg42
|Southern Methodist +325.0 Money Line to beat Texas Christian
|Southern Methodist 42-34
|50.00
|TO WIN
|162.50
|mcgies852
|North Carolina State +335.0 money line to beat Clemson
|North Carolina State 27-21
|25.00
|TO WIN
|83.75
|speruche
|Southern Methodist + 310.0 silver line to beat Texas Christian
|Southern Methodist 42-34
|15.00
|TO WIN
|46.50
|Gary Stephen
|Southern Methodist + 310.0 silver line to beat Texas Christian
|Southern Methodist 42-34
|5.00
|TO WIN
|15.50
Some near misses:
|Gary Stephen
|Arkansas State +460.0 silver line to beat Tulsa
|Tulsa 41-34
|5.00
|LOSS
|-5.00
|Gary Stephen
|Nevada-Las Vegas +3285.0 money line to beat Fresno State
|Fresno State 38-30
|1.01
|LOSS
|-1.01
|HerdCountry941
|Marshall +250.0 silver line to beat Appalachian State
|Appalachian State 31-30
|20.00
|LOSS
|-20.00
|McIntyre2K7
|Connecticut +2500.0 silver line to beat Wyoming
|Wyoming 24-22
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
And a lot of home runs that had a real chance to happen:
|bullsonparade96
|South Florida + 1360.0 silver line to beat Brigham Young
|Brigham Young 35-27
|50.00
|LOSS
|-50.00
|LrdNorman
|South Florida + 1270.0 silver line to beat Brigham Young
|Brigham Young 35-27
|30.00
|LOSS
|-30.00
|under cover
|South Florida +1,350.0 money line to beat Brigham Young
|Brigham Young 35-27
|27.23
|LOSS
|-27.23
|Julmisteforheisman
|South Florida +1,240.0 silver line to beat Brigham Young
|Brigham Young 35-27
|25.00
|LOSS
|-25.00
|mcgies852
|South Florida + 1360.0 silver line to beat Brigham Young
|Brigham Young 35-27
|25.00
|LOSS
|-25.00
|McIntyre2K7
|South Florida +1,300.0 silver line to beat Brigham Young
|Brigham Young 35-27
|20.00
|LOSS
|-20.00
|E-dogg42
|South Florida +1,240.0 silver line to beat Brigham Young
|Brigham Young 35-27
|20.00
|LOSS
|-20.00
Yeah, you didn’t buy a lottery ticket on USF either. You went there. A little better defense or a little faster start, and this game might have won you a lot of units.
Bad luck continues for BullsOnParade96, who have now lost everything they’ve won in weeks 1 and 2, and are at 1,018.12 for the season (not counting the 250 pending bets on futures).
Here is a new way to lose a sports bet. Or win one:
Marshall was leading by one point late in the game and tried to let Appalachian State score a touchdown, so they could get the ball back with a chance to tie. But running back Nate Noel didn’t bite the hook and fell in play. That gave Appalachian State a run the rest of the time and win 31-30. This reversed the results of two parlays:
|HerdCountry941
|Over 59.0 points in Marshall-Appalachian State game; Marshall +7.0 points on Appalachian State(WIN, WIN)
|Appalachian State 31-30; Appalachian State 31-30
|30.00
|TO WIN
|78.00
|E-dogg42
|Over 59.0 points in Marshall-Appalachian State game; Appalachian State -7.0 points on Marshall (WINNER, LOSS)
|Appalachian State 31-30; Appalachian State 31-30
|15.00
|LOSS
|-15.00
The Michigan State-Nebraska game was even more infuriating. Sparty made up for a late 20-13 deficit to win 23-20 in overtime. But they had two real chances to score a touchdown instead, which would have covered the points spread. And for anyone who took Nebraska up front, the Huskers managed to take the lead without allowing a single first down in the second half.
So Michigan State wanted to score a touchdown but didn’t, and Marshall tried to let Appalachian State score but failed. Fortunately, no one asked Appy State and MSU to cover. It would have cracked most people.
Ranking in the race for money:
|speruche
|1949.61
|(0)
|mcgies852
|1592.82
|(150)
|E-dogg42
|1575.28
|(185)
|Lrdnorman
|1268.41
|(0)
|Gibbsak
|1117.73
|(0)
|Gary Stephen
|1114.66
|(0)
|mmmmmuzzles
|1114.55
|(150)
|bullsonparade96
|1018.12
|(250)
|anthonyvito
|1015.91
|(100)
|Elliot Moore
|999.47
|(150)
|Danj725
|974.16
|(0)
|Andrewpina
|958.18
|(250)
|jjlovecub
|928.00
|(0)
|Gym399
|843.63
|(0)
|jrjs
|841.45
|(0)
|HerdCountry941
|816.03
|(0)
|Ulhothot
|746.18
|(250)
|Julmisteforheisman
|739.51
|(0)
|McIntyre2K7
|708.32
|(110)
|under cover
|653.76
|(250)
|camweed12
|624.55
|(0)
|brian19
|622.02
|(0)
|dsidwell31
|538.64
|(0)
|Defin
|306.73
|(220)
speruche takes the first place! Again, his lead is not as big as it looks, as the lagging players have money invested in futures bets throughout the season (shown in parentheses) when it doesn. is not the case.
Ranking in the points race:
|PLAYERS
|TOTAL
|WEEK 1
|WEEK 2
|WEEK 3
|WEEK 4
|speruche
|32
|7
|15
|ten
|bullsonparade96
|30
|15
|15
|e-dogg42
|24
|3
|3
|3
|15
|mcgies852
|14
|4
|ten
|LrdNorman
|11
|5
|1
|5
|McIntyre2K7
|ten
|ten
|under cover
|ten
|ten
|anthonyvito
|8
|1
|7
|Elliot Moore
|8
|5
|1
|2
|Gibbsak
|8
|1
|5
|2
|Ulhothot
|8
|1
|7
|mmmmmuzzles
|7
|7
|danj725
|5
|2
|3
|Gary Stephen
|5
|1
|4
|HerdCountry941
|5
|1
|4
|Andrewpina
|4
|4
|camweed12
|2
|2
|jrjs
|2
|1
|1
|brian19
|1
|1
|jjlovecub
|1
|1
speruche also overtakes BullsOnParade96 in the points race! It has three top three rankings, while BOP has two top spots but nothing else. E-Dogg42 is the only player to score in the four weeks so far, and that will keep him in the race. LrdNorman, ElliotMoore, GibbsAK and Sperruche are the only players to score 3 out of 4 weeks. Briank19 is on the board for the first time.
In week 5, Cincinnati at Notre Dame could be the biggest domestic game. There is also Mississippi-Alabama, Arkansas-Georgia, and Michigan-Wisconsin. The AAC conference game starts in earnest with Houston-Tulsa on Friday; Memphis-Temple; Tulane-East Carolina; Central Florida-Navy; and of course the USF goes to SMU. The lines should be in place by the time you read this. Good fake game!
