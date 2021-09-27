5 Bollywood movies that hold a Guinness World Record





Bollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world. It is full of talented and passionate artists who devote themselves body and soul to their profession. This is one of the reasons why Bollywood holds several world records as well as an impressive list in the Guinness Book of Records. Here are 5 Bollywood movies that earned their name in the Guinness Book of Records: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) This director of SS Rajamouli is the highest grossing Indian film to date. It was released in India as well as many countries around the world and became a worldwide hit. Due to this success of the film, the Global United Media Company of Kochi produced and displayed a 50,000 square poster of the film. This is why Baahubali: The Beginning is recorded in the Guinness Book of Records. PK (2014) Directed by ace director Rajkumar Hirani, the film ‘PK’ earned around Rs 792 crore at the box office and is one of the most successful films in Bollywood. It was the first Indian film to have the most revenue in countries outside of India. For this reason, PK has been recorded in the Guinness Book of Records. Yaadéin (1964) The film ‘Yaadein’ was produced and directed by Sunil Dutt who was also the star of the film. Nargis Dutt was also part of the cast, but only appeared as a shadow in the climax. It was the first film of its kind, with a single actor, recording his names in the Guinness Book of Records. CLICK HERE for the latest entertainment news! Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) The film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ directed by Rakesh Roshan was a huge box office success. The film won 92 awards, including critically acclaimed Filmfare, Star Screen Award, Zee Cine Award, IIFA Award and Channel V. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai recorded his name as the highest number of awards in the Guinness Book of Records in 2002. Kais Aur Laila (1986) The film made the world record for having the longest production time in Bollywood history. This film ran for 20 years after the death of lead man Guru Dutt and then director K. Asif. Over a decade later, Sanjeev Kapoor took the lead role and the film was completed, making it a Guinness Book of Records history. See also READ ALSO: Laal Singh Chaddha in Shamshera: Check Out Upcoming Release Dates for Exciting Bollywood Movies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thevocalnews.com/entertainment/5-bollywood-films-that-hold-a-guinness-world-record/42470/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos