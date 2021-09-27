Midnight Mass’s Rahul Abburi Age, Instagram, Height, Roles & More





Want to know more about the dashing sheriff’s son, Ali Hassan off Midnight Mass? So look no further! Get to know actor Rahul Abburi a little better. Midnight Mass released on Netflix on Friday and fans of the Haunted Mike Flanagan’s series have already thrilled the new limited show! It goes without saying that Netflix has gathered exceptional talent for Midnight Mass, including some pretty new faces to the business, and if you wanted to know the Sheriff’s son in particular, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the star of the Netflix original, Rahul Abburi, including his age, Instagram, height, roles and more! How old is Rahul Abburi? Many sites, like Height area and Trengezie estimate the actor’s age to be around 15-25 years old which, yes with his youthful appearance it might be hard to pinpoint the actor’s age but, come on guys, that’s a huge gap ! Do better. Fortunately, the actor has confirmed his real age, which is 21! The Midnight Mass actor, Rahul Abburi told us that he was born on June 26, 2000 in Hyderabad, India. How tall is Rahul Abburi? According to his manager IMDb page, the 21-year-old actor is 5 feet 9 inches tall. Does Rahul Abburi have Instagram? Yes! The Midnight Mass the actor is under the handle, “@rahulabburi“, however, it doesn’t look like Rahul uses his account too regularly. His most recent post is the Netflix promotional poster. Midnight Mass, and the previous post is over 138 weeks old! Nonetheless, you can still check out her page and take a look at her posts which include some pretty suave looks. What did Rahul Abburi play in? The actor who plays Ali is fairly new to the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb page, Rahul Abburi has two more credits to his name Midnight Mass, which features a six-episode lead role on YouTube Red Series Good game as Kamal Pasala in 2017, and Eric in Killer’s Ransom in 2020. However, given the success of the Limited Series Weekend and his phenomenal debut on Netflix, we’re sure Rahul will be adding a few movie (or TV show) credits to his name very soon! Is Rahul Abburi single? Not much is known about the young actor’s relationship status, so we’re going to assume that Rahul is currently single, although with his dashing look and dreamy eyes, we doubt he has much trouble in the film department. met !

