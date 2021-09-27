Big Bollywood Movies Book 2021-22 Release Schedule As Theaters Open in Maharashtra

Big-price Bollywood filmmakers like Aamir Khan’s’ ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ” Prithviraj ” and ” Bachchan Pandey ” by Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ” Shamshera ” and Ranveer Singh ” 83 ” announced new theatrical release dates on Sunday, a day after the Maharashtra government allowed theaters to operate from next month.

The Hindi film industry’s movie theatrical calendar – which had remained largely vacant, with the exception of a few major releases like Kumar’s “BellBottom” in August and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy “Roohi” in March – seemed to be reserving slots for one outing one after another in the day soon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that cinemas and theaters in the state would be allowed to operate from October 22 on the condition that they follow all necessary protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. .

Within hours, filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced that his highly anticipated police action drama “Sooryavanshi” will be released worldwide on Diwali.

Along with Kumar, the actor was one of the first major films to be pushed due to the pandemic last year. The release announcement of “Sooryavanshi” prompted directors on Sunday to book dates for their next films. Aamir’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” has moved from its release announced in December to Valentine’s Day 2022.

The film directed by Advait Chandan, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature film ‘Forrest Gump’, was due for release on Christmas 2021 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vacant spot of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been conquered by the highly anticipated Ranveer Singh cricket drama ’83’.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is now slated to hit theaters in December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film chronicles the Indian men’s cricket team’s first World Cup victory under Kapil Dev in 1983, when they beat the West Indies in the final.

The big-budget multi-star film was one of the first projects to be pushed forward – since its original release in April 2020 – due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Besides “83”, Singh will also be seen in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” by Yash Raj Films, which is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. Featured as a family artist, director Divyang Thakkar is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a man who becomes an unlikely hero.

As of ” Sooryavanshi, ” Kumar will see at least four films hit theaters within 10 months. Kumar’s “Prithviraj” will be released on January 21, 2022. Backed by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi features the actor in the title role of 11th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

The film also marks the on-screen debut of 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

The next step for Kumar will be the action comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

Supported by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for release on March 4, 2022. The film introduces Kumar as a gangster, who aspires to be an actor.

” Bachchan Pandey ” also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

“Raksha Bandhan” is Kumar’s fourth film that has been announced for theatrical release. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will hit theaters on August 11, 2022.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

Besides’ ‘Prithviraj’ ‘and’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ ‘, Yash Raj Films will release two other theatrical films:’ ‘Shamshera’ ‘and the sequel to the studio’s hit 2005 detective comedy,’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ ‘.

” Bunty Aur Babli 2, ” starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, will be released globally on November 19. The film was directed by Varun V Sharma.

Ranbir’s “ Shamshera ”, meanwhile, will open in theaters on March 18, 2022.

Featured as an “adrenaline pumping artist,” director Karan Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s “Jersey”, the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, hits theaters on December 31.

The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also directed the original, was previously scheduled to be released on Diwali.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the romantic drama by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, is slated for release in December. This year is about love, drama and movies. Back in theaters with #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, released December 10, 2021, “a note from the directors read. The film was previously slated to hit screens in July.

In the film, billed as a “progressive love story”, Khurrana will be seen trying out the role of a versatile athlete.

On Sunday, actor Tiger Shroff also announced the release date for his upcoming movie ‘Heropanti 2’.

The action drama, another film produced by Nadiadwala, will hit Indian screens on May 6, 2022.

“ Heropanti 2, ” a 2014 action sequel, was previously scheduled to hit theaters on December 3.

(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)