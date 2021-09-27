5 revelations from Britney Spears special report on CNN | Entertainment

Britney Spears is days away from a hearing that could determine the fate of her court-ordered guardianship.

In “Toxic: Britney Spears ‘Battle For Freedom,” a CNN special that debuted Sunday, some friends and former employees of the singer spoke about the singer’s guardianship and shed light on Spears’ life in the strict arrangement framework.

Here are five takeaways.

Former employee says Britney’s life was heavily controlled

After the guardianship was set up in 2008, Dan George was hired to manage the promotional tour for Spears’ “Circus” album. He said that during the six months he worked with Spears, “She could only read Christian books … Her phone was monitored.”

“I don’t know if the calls were recorded or not, but the use of a phone was very tightly controlled,” said George.

“The tutelage dictated to her who her doctors would be, which doctor she would see, how often she would see them, how long these sessions would last,” he added. “Every aspect of her medical care and not just her medical care was extremely, extremely controlled… Who she could see, who she could date, who she could be friends with was very, very tightly controlled.”

That control extended to those around Spears, said George.

“If someone expressed an opinion about the guardianship, even just talking to a colleague or Britney about it, you could lose your job. You would be out the next day. Everyone is supposed to keep their heads up. lowered. Don ‘ask no questions. And that’s how it is.

Jamie Spears declined to comment on the case on these details, but her lawyer said in a statement, “Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter.”

Rosie O’Donnell has tried to reach Spears over the years

The former talk show host has interviewed Spears several times over the years and, O’Donnell said, they’ve developed a close relationship.

“I’ve contacted her over the years, we haven’t logged in, I still send notes. I heard sometimes when she was going to the Four Seasons they said she was coming to the Four Seasons and I was staying at the Four Seasons spa to see if I could run into her, you know, to say, hey, kid, how are you? You know, I just like it, “O’Donnell said.

Britney Spears accuses her former entrepreneur of her tutelage

Sources close to Spears told CNN that she blamed Lou Taylor, her former business manager who resigned last year, for numerous issues relating to the guardianship.

A source said: “Britney is aware and irritated by the control exercised over her by Lou Taylor and her company which has raised millions of dollars from her estate.”

An attorney for Taylor and his company Tri-Star told CNN in part: “Ms. Taylor was not involved in the creation of a guardianship.”

Adding that they have been paid, “an industry standard percentage” as Commercial Director of Spears and that they have “nothing but affection for Britney Spears and are proud to have served her faithfully for 12 years”.

Inside 911 calls ahead of Spears’ testimony in June

Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino reported that a few hours before Spears’ bombshell testimony on June 23, the singer went to the police station near her home. CNN learned that Spears dialed 911 twice from a phone in the station lobby and claimed to be a victim of guardianship abuse. Shortly after, the police met the singer at her home.

“She wanted to start establishing that she believed something illegal was going on and that is indeed what she said the next day, that she believed those involved in maintaining that guardianship should go. prison, “Farrow told CNN.

Spears’ label weren’t happy with Rolling Stone’s 1999 cover

The pop star’s former publicist Rey Roldan told CNN that when he was managing the publicity for Spears at Jive Records, the label was worried when they first saw Spears, who was 17 at the time. era, pictured in a bra on the 1999 cover of Rolling Stone.

“[The Rolling Stone cover] was something we had feared for a long time, “Roldan said.” We saw it and we got the evidence from the photographer and I remember thinking, “We could be really screwed up here.” I remember being in there. the next meeting and it was really tense … that was Rolling Stone’s decision [to publish the cover]. “

Rolling Stone did not respond to comments.

The CNN special report will air on October 3.

