Kunal Kemmu posts beautiful video of Inaaya on Girls’ Day, Kareena Kapoor is in love with her ‘Inni Poo’ | Bollywood
Kunal Kemmu shared a video on Inaaya on the occasion of the girls’ day on Sunday. The video is accompanied by some wishes that Kunal had for her.
UPDATE SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 20:37 IST
Kunal Kemmu wished his daughter Inaaya a video on Girls’ Day. In the clip, Inaaya is seen in a blue dress, watching a pond at sunset.
May you be known for what you do. May I be known as your father. May you complete all your goals and all your wishes come true. If you encounter any obstacles in your path, may your courage surpass it all. There is nothing more precious than a girl. May every person cherish them, he said in the video.
+
Sharing the video, he wrote, My thoughts, wishes and hopes for you my little girl … putting them in the Universe for girls and parents who resonate with the same feelings. Kunal’s friends and family showered Inaaya with love and compliments. Aunt Kareena Kapoor wrote, Innnnniiii pooooo. God bless love. Maria Goretti wrote, The sweetest little hugs to your little love, now and always from all of us. Angira Dhar commented, So beautiful.
Inaaya’s mother, actor Soha Ali Khan, also shared a special post about Girls’ Day on Instagram. Sharing a photo that featured her, Sharmila Tagore, Inaaya and Soha’s mother, Soha wrote: A girl may get too big for your knees (although this photo is not the same) but she will never protrude your heart – Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday. The photo was clicked during Soha and Inaaya’s recent trip to Pataudi.
+
Soha’s older sister, Saba Ali Khan, also wished them. A girl always a girl. lots of love … to my little sister .. my first daughter;) and to his. my jaan inni, she commented on Soha’s post.
Read also : Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore play Scrabble in Pataudi, pose with Inaaya showing “3 generations of women”
Other stars who celebrated Girls’ Day on Sunday were Amitabh Bachchan, Mira Rajput, Dia Mirza and Karan Johar. Amitabh shared photos with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda; Mira shared a photo of her daughter Misha climbing a tree; Dia shared a family photo with her stepdaughter Samaira and Karan shared a rare photo of her daughter Roohi.
