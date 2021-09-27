Entertainment
Tony Awards 2021: Winners and Losers
The 74th Annual Tony Awards turned out to be a huge night for Moulin Rouge !, a decadent jukebox musical. The production won 10 trophies on Sunday night, including Best Musical.
Slave Play received more nominations than any other consecutive play in the history of the 12th awards show, but didn’t get a single victory.
Audra McDonald who hosted the first two hours of the ceremony received a nomination for her performance in Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight, giving her hope of winning her seventh (yes, seventh) Tony Trophy. But Mary-Louise Parker won the category, best lead actress in a play, for The Sound Inside.
A Soldiers Play, a moving story about the long shadows of racism that fall on a platoon of black soldiers at a WWII-era military base, won the prestigious Tony for Best Cover of a Play .
The award for best play went to The Inheritance, an ambitious exploration of gay culture and the consequences of the AIDS epidemic.
In a little wrinkle of the season, Aaron Tveit, who starred in Moulin Rouge !, was the only nominee for Best Lead Actor in a Musical. (He won.)
Here’s a full list of Tony nominees and winners.
Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill WINNER
John Logan, Moulin Rouge!
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol WINNER
Paul Englishby, The Legacy
Lindsay Jones, slave game
Daniel Kluger, The sound inside
Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo
David Cromer, The Sound Within
Stephen Daldry, The WINNING Legacy
Kenny Leon, a soldiers play
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, little jagged pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Andrew Burnap, The WINNING Legacy
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall / One Life
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall / A Life
Blair Underwood, a game of soldiers
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Game
Laura Linney, my name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight
Mary-Louise Parker, winner of The Sound Inside
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!
Elizabeth Stanley, little shredded pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina: WINNER of the musical Tina Turner
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Game
James Cusati-Moyer, slave game
David Alan Grier, winner of a soldiers game
John Benjamin Hickey, The Legacy
Paul Hilton, The Legacy
Jane Alexander, Great Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave game
Annie McNamara, slave game
Lois Smith, the legacy winner
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Derek Klena, little shredded pill
Sean Allan Krill, shredded little pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge!
Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner
Kathryn Gallagher, Little Shredded Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Little Shredded Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge!
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill WINNER
Bob Crowley, The Legacy
Rob Howell, WINNER A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, a game of soldiers
Riccardo Hernandez and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Dede Ayite, a piece of soldiers
Bob Crowley, The Legacy
Rob Howell, WINNER A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Emily Rebholz, shredded little pill
Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Jon Clark, The Legacy
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldiers Piece
Hugh Vanstone, WINNER A Christmas Carol
Bruno Poet, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Justin Townsend, shredded little pill
Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Legacy
Simon Baker, WINNER A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, slave game
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall / A Life
Daniel Kluger, The sound inside
Jonathan Deans, Little Shredded Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Nevin Steinberg, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Little jagged pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner
Tom Kitt, Little Shredded Pill
Justin Levine, Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge! WINNER
Ethan Popp, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
