



The 74th Annual Tony Awards turned out to be a huge night for Moulin Rouge !, a decadent jukebox musical. The production won 10 trophies on Sunday night, including Best Musical. Slave Play received more nominations than any other consecutive play in the history of the 12th awards show, but didn’t get a single victory. Audra McDonald who hosted the first two hours of the ceremony received a nomination for her performance in Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight, giving her hope of winning her seventh (yes, seventh) Tony Trophy. But Mary-Louise Parker won the category, best lead actress in a play, for The Sound Inside. A Soldiers Play, a moving story about the long shadows of racism that fall on a platoon of black soldiers at a WWII-era military base, won the prestigious Tony for Best Cover of a Play . The award for best play went to The Inheritance, an ambitious exploration of gay culture and the consequences of the AIDS epidemic. In a little wrinkle of the season, Aaron Tveit, who starred in Moulin Rouge !, was the only nominee for Best Lead Actor in a Musical. (He won.) Here’s a full list of Tony nominees and winners. This image shows Joaquina Kalukango, left, and Paul Alexander Nolan in “Slave Play”. (Matthieu Murphy / AP) Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight Lauren Patten as Jo and the cast of “Jagged Little Pill,” which won 15 Tony nominations. (Matthew Murphy / Broadway.com / TNS) Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill WINNER John Logan, Moulin Rouge! Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol WINNER Paul Englishby, The Legacy Lindsay Jones, slave game Daniel Kluger, The sound inside Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb, The Rose Tattoo David Cromer, The Sound Within Stephen Daldry, The WINNING Legacy Kenny Leon, a soldiers play Phyllida Lloyd, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Diane Paulus, little jagged pill Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Andrew Burnap, The WINNING Legacy Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall / One Life Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall / A Life Blair Underwood, a game of soldiers Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Game Laura Linney, my name is Lucy Barton Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight Frankie and Johnny in Moonlight Written by Terrence McNally and directed by Arin Arbus starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon premiered on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theater New York. (Dane van Meer) Mary-Louise Parker, winner of The Sound Inside Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! WINNER This image posted by Boneau / Bryan-Brown shows Aaron Tveit in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”. (Matthieu Murphy / AP) Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! Elizabeth Stanley, little shredded pill Adrienne Warren, Tina: WINNER of the musical Tina Turner Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Game James Cusati-Moyer, slave game David Alan Grier, winner of a soldiers game John Benjamin Hickey, The Legacy Paul Hilton, The Legacy Jane Alexander, Great Horizons Chalia La Tour, Slave game Annie McNamara, slave game Lois Smith, the legacy winner Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Derek Klena, little shredded pill Sean Allan Krill, shredded little pill Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner Daniel J. Watts stars in Tina Turner, the musical (Manuel Harlan) Kathryn Gallagher, Little Shredded Pill Celia Rose Gooding, Little Shredded Pill Lauren Patten (center) and “Jagged Little Pill” Company on Broadway. (Photo by Matthew Murphy / Matthew Murphy) Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill WINNER Bob Crowley, The Legacy Rob Howell, WINNER A Christmas Carol Derek McLane, a game of soldiers Riccardo Hernandez and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Dede Ayite, a piece of soldiers Bob Crowley, The Legacy Rob Howell, WINNER A Christmas Carol Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo Emily Rebholz, shredded little pill Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Jon Clark, The Legacy Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldiers Piece Hugh Vanstone, WINNER A Christmas Carol This image posted by Boneau / Bryan-Brown shows the cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”. (Matthieu Murphy / AP) Bruno Poet, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Justin Townsend, shredded little pill Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, The Legacy Simon Baker, WINNER A Christmas Carol Lindsay Jones, slave game Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall / A Life Daniel Kluger, The sound inside Jonathan Deans, Little Shredded Pill Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Nevin Steinberg, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Little jagged pill Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Musical Tina Turner Tom Kitt, Little Shredded Pill Justin Levine, Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge! WINNER Ethan Popp, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

