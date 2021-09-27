Entertainment
Offset donates $ 5,000 for Anthony Johnson’s funeral expenses after the Friday actor’s death at age 55
Offset donates $ 5,000 for Anthony Johnson’s funeral expenses after the Friday actor’s death at age 55
Offset was one of several stars generously contributing to the funeral expenses of the late actor Anthony Johnson.
The Migos rapper, 29, donated $ 5,000, TMZ reported Sunday.
Johnson’s familyreportedly raised $ 70,000 from celebrities and fans, meaning the funeral is now fully paid.
Doing good: Offset was among several stars generously contributing towards the funeral expenses of the late actor Anthony Johnson (pictured from September 2021)
Gone too early: Anthony Johnson, best known for his role as Ezal on Friday, died earlier this month aged 55
Comedian Lil Rey Howery has reportedly donated $ 4,000 to actor’s I Got the Hook-Up family.
When asked why he did it, the Free Guy actor’s reps said he wanted to help because he saw comedy as brotherhood.
Michael Blackson, who also appeared in the Friday franchise, raised $ 10,000 for funeral expenses.
The family also received phone calls from rapper Fat Joe and Couples Retreat actor Faizon Love, expressing their condolences.
Beloved Comedian: Johnson, seen here in the movie Friday, has received a lot of support from celebrities like Lil Rey Howery and Michael Blackson
Comedic Kinship: Lil Rey Howery, seen here at the Free Guy premiere in August 2021, donated money for Johnson’s funeral because his reps said he viewed the comedy as brotherhood
Johnson was found unconscious in a Los Angeles store on September 6. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead there.
The actor has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including blockbuster shows like Martin and Malcom & Eddie.
Although he has worked steadily over the years, his widow admitted earlier this month that they were struggling to pay for his funeral and demanded that all the “false love” stop.
A little extra: Johnson, seen here on Friday, has worked consistently over the years, but his widow said earlier this month the family didn’t have enough to cover funeral costs
“But please stop the false love. Please stop the fake calls. Please stop the fake texts. Please just for our family and when I say our family I mean me, the children and the grandchildren. Stop it, ”Jones Mason said.
Donations have exploded after Mason Jones’ heartfelt comments and the family now has more than enough money for the funeral. Johnson’s widow intends to make the most of the excess funds.
She revealed that once the funeral expenses were paid, she would use some of the money to look after her four children, and she also said she wanted to start a humor school for underprivileged children.
Jones Mason also said Johnson does not have life insurance and that she intends to use some of the money to advocate with actors and comedians to get that insurance.
No safety net: Johnson, seen here in 1998 in I Got the Hook-Up, had no life insurance, so his widow said she planned to use some of the money to litigate for artists to obtain insurance
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10030345/Offset-donates-5-000-Anthony-Johnson-funeral-costs-Friday-actor-passed-away-age-55.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]