Offset donates $ 5,000 for Anthony Johnson’s funeral expenses after the Friday actor’s death at age 55

Offset was one of several stars generously contributing to the funeral expenses of the late actor Anthony Johnson.

The Migos rapper, 29, donated $ 5,000, TMZ reported Sunday.

Johnson’s familyreportedly raised $ 70,000 from celebrities and fans, meaning the funeral is now fully paid.

Doing good: Offset was among several stars generously contributing towards the funeral expenses of the late actor Anthony Johnson (pictured from September 2021)

Gone too early: Anthony Johnson, best known for his role as Ezal on Friday, died earlier this month aged 55

Comedian Lil Rey Howery has reportedly donated $ 4,000 to actor’s I Got the Hook-Up family.

When asked why he did it, the Free Guy actor’s reps said he wanted to help because he saw comedy as brotherhood.

Michael Blackson, who also appeared in the Friday franchise, raised $ 10,000 for funeral expenses.

The family also received phone calls from rapper Fat Joe and Couples Retreat actor Faizon Love, expressing their condolences.

Beloved Comedian: Johnson, seen here in the movie Friday, has received a lot of support from celebrities like Lil Rey Howery and Michael Blackson

Comedic Kinship: Lil Rey Howery, seen here at the Free Guy premiere in August 2021, donated money for Johnson’s funeral because his reps said he viewed the comedy as brotherhood

Johnson was found unconscious in a Los Angeles store on September 6. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead there.

The actor has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including blockbuster shows like Martin and Malcom & Eddie.

Although he has worked steadily over the years, his widow admitted earlier this month that they were struggling to pay for his funeral and demanded that all the “false love” stop.

A little extra: Johnson, seen here on Friday, has worked consistently over the years, but his widow said earlier this month the family didn’t have enough to cover funeral costs

“But please stop the false love. Please stop the fake calls. Please stop the fake texts. Please just for our family and when I say our family I mean me, the children and the grandchildren. Stop it, ”Jones Mason said.

Donations have exploded after Mason Jones’ heartfelt comments and the family now has more than enough money for the funeral. Johnson’s widow intends to make the most of the excess funds.

She revealed that once the funeral expenses were paid, she would use some of the money to look after her four children, and she also said she wanted to start a humor school for underprivileged children.

Jones Mason also said Johnson does not have life insurance and that she intends to use some of the money to advocate with actors and comedians to get that insurance.