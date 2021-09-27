bijlani: TV actor Arjun Bijlani wins “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”; wins a prize of Rs 20 lakh and a car





MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani was announced on Sunday as the winner of the adventure-reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and the famous TV star said he wanted to win the series for his five-year-old son, Ayaan. Bijlani appeared on the 11th season of the Colors show, which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. In an interview with

PTI, Bijlani said he was thrilled to have won the show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, because it was not an easy feat to achieve. “It’s great to have won the show. It was a long trip to Cape Town. When Rohit Monsieur announced my name, I was extremely happy.

“I really wanted to win this one for Ayaan more than anything. He told me he wanted me to win the trophy. For a kid, that’s something big,” the 38-year-old actor said. .

Thank you all for your support throughout this trip. The real victory is your constant love. bahut k https://t.co/kyHnxYO4kO – Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) 1632685937000 He was among the top six finalists alongside fellow actors Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, singer Rahul Vaidya and TV personality Varun Sood. Bijlani has appeared on popular fiction shows such as “Naagin”, “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi”, “Miley Jab Hum Tum” and “Left Right Left”. Doing a show like “Khatron Ke Khiladi” was not a natural progression for him, the actor said, adding that he was happy to have given it a try.

Bijlani said when approached for the show’s final season, that he had “doubts” and was not “too sure” if he wanted to take it back. “I was offered this (show) earlier as well, but it never worked because of the dates. I wasn’t too excited about it either, I didn’t know if I could do all of this. my friends told me this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I have to take part in the show for the experience. “So this time when I was offered the show, I said I would. I thought I would take it one day at a time, face these challenges and do these stunts,” he shared. .

What also worked in his favor was the opportunity to reach out to his audience after a long filming interval due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown last year, Bijlani said. “Khatron Ke Khiladi” was filmed for 42 days under strict COVID-19 security protocols in Cape Town. “I knew the show would help me as an actor as well. It’s popular with the kids. It was a great post-pandemic (lockdown) opportunity to connect with fans like this. several reasons for me to say yes to the show, “he added.

