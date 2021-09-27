Viral Song Manike Mage Hithe Singer Yohani Diloka on Bollywood Work, India Tour Everything You Need To Know

Bombay: Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva has completely exploded on the internet and created quite a buzz with her version of the song 2020 Manike Mage Hithe. Not only us, but celebrities too hum the soothing tune. Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are just a few of them who have joined the roster. The song was originally sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Released in May 2021, Yohani’s version garnered 127 million views. The 28-year-old singer is ready for her India tour and will perform in Hyderabad on October 3. In an exclusive interview with WION, Yohani shared his experience of getting such an overwhelming response from all over the world.Read also – Viral video: bihari artists offer a bhojpuri version of the Sri Lankan viral song Manike Mage Hithe | To concern

Asked Yohani about being the first international artists to come to India since the pandemic. She said: “My parents are very supportive. They are convinced that my team is taking all the necessary safety and security measures. My parents are not from the musical background to help me with music, but they want to get involved in presenting wardrobe ideas, song ideas, etc. I am still their little girl and I love the way they still spoil me. Also Read – Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances For Manike Mage Hithe On Empty Flight, People Love It | To concern

The internet sensation would love to walk into Bollywood and talk about working with the songwriter of their dreams. She said: “I would love to work with AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, DIVINE, Badshah and the list goes on.”

A few days ago, Dr Rewant Vikram Singh, Director of Indian Cultural Center (now called Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center), High Commission of India, welcomed Yohani and his team to his office.

Listen to the song Manike Mage Hithe here: