Entertainment
Viral Song Manike Mage Hithe Singer Yohani Diloka on Bollywood Work, India Tour Everything You Need To Know
Bombay: Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva has completely exploded on the internet and created quite a buzz with her version of the song 2020 Manike Mage Hithe. Not only us, but celebrities too hum the soothing tune. Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are just a few of them who have joined the roster. The song was originally sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Released in May 2021, Yohani’s version garnered 127 million views. The 28-year-old singer is ready for her India tour and will perform in Hyderabad on October 3. In an exclusive interview with WION, Yohani shared his experience of getting such an overwhelming response from all over the world.Read also – Viral video: bihari artists offer a bhojpuri version of the Sri Lankan viral song Manike Mage Hithe | To concern
Asked Yohani about being the first international artists to come to India since the pandemic. She said: “My parents are very supportive. They are convinced that my team is taking all the necessary safety and security measures. My parents are not from the musical background to help me with music, but they want to get involved in presenting wardrobe ideas, song ideas, etc. I am still their little girl and I love the way they still spoil me. Also Read – Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances For Manike Mage Hithe On Empty Flight, People Love It | To concern
The internet sensation would love to walk into Bollywood and talk about working with the songwriter of their dreams. She said: “I would love to work with AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, DIVINE, Badshah and the list goes on.”
A few days ago, Dr Rewant Vikram Singh, Director of Indian Cultural Center (now called Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center), High Commission of India, welcomed Yohani and his team to his office.
Listen to the song Manike Mage Hithe here:
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
|
Sources
2/ https://www.india.com/entertainment/viral-song-manike-mage-hithe-singer-yohani-diloka-working-in-bollywood-india-tour-all-you-need-to-know-4984117/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]