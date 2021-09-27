Long-delayed Tony Awards Herald Theaters return | Entertainment

NEW YORK The best revival might be Broadway itself.

The 74th annual Tony Awards on Sunday will carry a double dose of meaning. The ceremony at the Winter Garden Theater will not simply honor Broadway’s pre-pandemic theater season which was cut short in March 2020, it will seek to bring attention to the Theater District as it wakes up from its coronavirus slumber. .

It’s been a long road for all of us, said Heather Hitchens, Executive Director of the American Theater Wing, which created the Tonys in 1947. It’s going to be a great community gathering.

After Broadway’s longest shutdown, a power outage for more than 16 months, theaters have cautiously opened in recent weeks.

Pass Over, a modern version of Waiting for Godot encircling racism, led the charge when it launched previews on August 4. And a handful of beloved Chicago, Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked musicals burst onto the scene on September 14. a major media event that rocked Midtown like in the good old days, if only for one night.

The theater remains far from normal. Masks and vaccination cards are mandatory during shows, and Broadway faces a significant challenge posed by the variant of the delta coronavirus and the reduced flow of tourists to New York City. Before the pandemic, visitors from outside the tri-state area made up nearly two-thirds of ticket buyers.

It’s unclear whether the Theater District will roar back or fall on its face. But early ticket sales have been strong, according to the Broadway League, the industry’s trade group.

And with over a dozen shows on the line and an eclectic and exciting season on the way, theater workers are hoping the Tonys will give their industry a boost. Broadway plans to have launched 38 productions by the end of the year, many of which are new.

It’s really exciting to see all the brilliant work that has come out of the last 18 months, said Kathryn Gallagher, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Jagged Little Pill, adding that the thing about artists is even when you don’t have a stage, you never stop creating, whether there is an audience or not.

Sunday, Broadway will welcome the return of its audience. But don’t expect Tony Awards from your dad.

The concert-fueled television event titled The Tony Awards Present: Broadways Back! and scheduled for 9 p.m. on CBS, will only include the presentation of three prestigious awards: best play, best cover of a play and best musical, according to the organizers. Leslie Odom Jr. is the host.

The rest of the material will be distributed in a two-hour streaming presentation starting at 7 p.m. and appearing on Paramount +, with Tony’s six-time winner Audra McDonald at the helm.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said the streaming platform will allow outside viewers to see the presentation of each award for the first time in years. Hitchens added: We want to elevate ourselves and celebrate in any way we can.

Eighteen productions from the 2019-20 season were eligible for the trophies, about half of those from the previous year, when 34 shows were vying for the awards.

Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette’s hit musical about sexuality, addiction, race and consent, won 15 nominations. Other shows that shined in the nomination process included the jukebox musical Moulin Rouge! (14 nominations), the buzzy and daring Slave Play (12) and the frenzied Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (12).

The Inheritance, an ambitious play on gay culture, received 11 nominations. A Soldiers Play, which tackles racism in the military and features a powerful performance by Blair Underwood, won seven. And an immersive, musical version of A Christmas Carol won five.

While true theater-goers can delve into details like a fun cut-season wrinkle that left Aaron Tveit alone nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Musical, the larger TV audience will be largely spared the drama of the Musicals. rewards.

The shift in focus represents a tacit recognition that Broadway is impatient and focused on marketing, after the COVID-19 nightmare.

During the general shutdown, Broadway lost approximately $ 35 million in gross revenue each week. Forty-one cottages have gathered dust. The artists languished and waited.

The day the lights went out on Broadway and the devastating impact of COVID on theater

Now, finally, the ramps light up, the curtains are raised and the theaters are filling.

It was phenomenal, just that feeling of being in a play with other people, said Underwood, who is nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Play. It nourishes the soul.

As the Tonys look forward to the comeback, an army of powerful performers is expected to perform, including Wicked star Idina Menzel, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and EGOT winner John Legend.

Broadway’s return to a true revival could prove difficult. But it will reach a major checkpoint on Sunday.

Most people walking around Times Square are about a foot off the ground because they can feel the excitement, St. Martin said. We were definitely looking for the Tony Awards to let people know who isn’t as close to New York City as Broadway is back.

