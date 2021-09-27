Attack on Hollywood clichés! Charlie Brooker and Rob Lowe produce poor quality tropefest | TV & radio

I have long made peace with the fact that I will never understand Netflix. Maybe that’s the point: Netflix, like the shining face of God, is never meant to be fully understood, just watched in awe from afar. But where Netflix made sense, Orange’s first series is the New Black! The first three series of House of Cards! The mega-success of the Queer Eye reboot! now some of the commissioning decisions appear to be made by a dynamic group of AI servers. That’s why we have Nailed It !, for example. Why Hes All That With Addison Rae Exists. Season 5 of Arrested Development and that nine-movie deal with Adam Sandler. These were designed by a robot in a lab to make me dream of a time when the company sent DVDs in small square envelopes in the mail.

Anyway, attack on Hollywood clichés! is up this week, and I don’t know who it is for, why it was made (by Charlie Brooker no less), and who beyond anyone who took a daily rate in its production is benefiting from it. In short: this is one of those talk-head hours Channel 4 has always seemed to do so well, only with that extra layer (and layer and yet another layer) of Netflix / Hollywood shine. The hosts of Rob Lowe, giving an absolutely amazing performance of Rob Lowe, spraying brilliant comic book lines in a writers room with all the lan of a man giving his third best man speech of the weekend. There is a sparkling cast of talking heads Florence Pugh is here! Andrew Garfield! Richard E Grant! plus a stacked bench of towering, intellectual movie critics who have actually seen more than one Hitchcock movie and have a lot to say about tropes. Whoever did the casting on this special did their job. Whoever did the interviews was successful. Whoever cut this thing together messed it up.

Here’s the thing with Attack of the Hollywood Clichs: It doesn’t say anything at all. Here’s a trope, notice it the next time you watch a movie, right: skip to the next one. Do you know about romcom dating? Sure you did, obviously, but hey, what about the one man army trope? Oh, you knew that too. Let’s see: here is one. Have you ever noticed this thing in the biz movies that we call the White Savior Complex, where ah.

I really don’t see who in 2021 is newly introduced to the Wilhelm Scream concept, but… Hollywood Clichs seems to think there are millions of them. It sounds like a real missed opportunity: An interview with critic Nathan Rabin, credited with coining the term Manic Pixie Dream Girl in 2007, is that he broadly describes the concept interspersed with clips from Elizabethtown. The whole bit lasts less than 30 seconds. Is that right?

I feel like there are hours of more interesting tapes on the floor of the editing room: I’m sure Rabin has said something more interesting about the MPDG (and its persistence in Hollywood over the years. Last 14 years!) For men, that there is a woman out there, a magical woman! that will save you. Cut to Lowe for a quick gag he doesn’t care about, his eyes noticeably pointing to the clock behind the camera to make sure he can shoot all of those interstitials in one day.

In fact, with the exception of one or two moments that really delve into the history of cinema; There’s a section on Hollywood’s attitude to showing sex on screen that almost threatens to be interesting, virtually all of the tropes on display here aren’t questioned. Why does a wand come out of an abbreviated brown paper bag for someone who has done the grocery shopping, for example: is it because it’s such a universal aesthetic indicator that it can play across multiple territories? Well never know. The Maverick Cop has been a mainstay of storytelling since early Hollywood: How can current perceptions of the actual police force affect this story? Excellent question, but let’s not answer it. This hour had the potential to do some fascinating research into how and why movies are made, which will change the way you watch them for the rest of your life. Instead, there’s a long time when Rob Lowe claims he’s too health conscious in Hollywood to eat an apple. Too bad. Hey: while you have the app open, fancy watching The Kissing Booth 3?