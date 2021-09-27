EDITORIAL: First Step to Confidence in Saratoga Springs: Stop the Lies

They say the first step to getting out of a hole is to stop digging.

This also applies to trust.

If you want people to start trusting you, your first step should be to stop lying.

There are many good reasons why Black Lives Matter protesters in Saratoga Springs are suspicious of the police, from overzealous arrests and prosecutions of protesters, to allegations of racial bias in late night incidents in the Entertainment District. of the city, to police claims that the protesters themselves perpetuated violence by criticizing the police.

All of these concerns are legitimate and must be addressed by the police and elected officials in the city.

But a common thread in the growing level of mistrust is that police continually fail to tell the public the truth, whether it is an investigation into the death of a black man linked to a police foot chase. or who prevented the protesters from attending a public hearing. the other day.

In order for there to be a resolution to the racial issues plaguing this city, one of the first steps the police will need to take is to stop lying to the people they serve.

And the only way for the public to be sure they will get the truth is for independent authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents in question and give the public an honest and fair account separate from the policies and policies of the department. from police.

Let’s start with a long-simmering issue within the black community, the death of Darryl Mount in 2014.

Mount died nine months after an early morning police foot chase on August 31, 2013, following a domestic incident on Caroline Street. Mount fled through a construction site on Broadway and was later found unconscious with serious head injuries at the base of some construction scaffolding.

Police allege he fell from the scaffolding, while the Mounts family suspect he died as a result of police beatings.

Police chief Gregory Veitch defended his officers and said there was no evidence to support the Mounts family’s claims that officers caused his death.

In a lawsuit filed several years after Mounts ‘death, Veitch admitted to lying to a Saratogian reporter that he had ordered an internal investigation into Mounts’ death, when in fact he later admitted that ‘he hadn’t.

If he was even lying about conducting an internal investigation, what else was he lying about? And how could anyone from the Mounts family, BLM protesters, or other citizens trust anything he says?

Despite numerous calls over the years for independent inquiries into Mounts’ death, none have been undertaken.

At this point, the public will not trust any investigation by the city, county, or anyone other than the state attorney general’s office.

Not only should Attorney General Letitia James investigate Mounts’ death, she should also investigate Veitch’s failure to conduct an internal investigation into the death and his decision and the justification for his lie about it.

Who else knew he had not carried out an investigation and who supported his decision to cover up this failure after his statements were made public in the newspaper? This investigation is expected to include anyone in the police force at the time, as well as Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen, who was on duty at the time of the police chase and Mounts’ death.

The other incident in which police were caught lying concerns a situation in which some BLM protesters were prevented by police from attending court proceedings last week. Several protesters appeared in court for misdemeanor in connection with the arrest of activists in city court on September 7, and some supporters tried to join them, but city police denied them access to the courtroom.

For two days, city police tried to blame court officials, including the judge, for banning protesters from attending.

But court officials vehemently denied the claims, saying courtrooms are rarely closed to the public unless there is a specific reason associated with a particular case.

This prompted the police to finally reverse his lies.

Here’s a reason for yet another investigation, both about why the police made the decision to ban these particular citizens from the courtroom and who was behind the decision to fabricate and perpetuate. a denial.

The city’s public safety commissioner Robin Dalton, an independent candidate for mayor in November, on Friday vowed to conduct a full investigation into any police involvement in the shutdown. Why it took him three days to announce this is beyond us, but at least the commissioner has officially said the city is planning to find out.

But given the city’s track record with the truth, it’s hard to know whether to believe it or not until we see the results of an actual investigation.

There are many issues that need to be addressed to help reduce tensions between police and citizens, especially black citizens, in the town of Saratoga Springs. And both parties should think about their approach to determine if there is anything they can do to improve the relationship.

City officials should review the validity of the charges against the protesters and reconsider their arrest policy if necessary. They should take a deeper look at the real causes of the late night incidents in the city’s entertainment hall. They should stop interfering with the legitimate rights of citizens to protest and access government buildings.

But first of all, they need to stop lying and support truly independent investigations into the death of Darryl Mounts, the courtroom ban, and anything else they might be lying about.

Without it, there can never be any progress towards confidence.

