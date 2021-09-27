Is this a sign of creative aridity?

Last year, when a film producer Nikkhil Dwivedi announced a biopic on 1990s starlet Mamta Kulkarni, laughter floated through the halls of Tinsel Town. Ms Kulkarni is remembered more for her magazine covers revealing the skin of her cheesecake and her marriage to an alleged drug dealer than for her work as an actress.

The announcement came a few weeks before the release of a biopic on mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi in ​​which Vidya Balan (no stranger to biopics, she had played the controversial Tamil starlet Silk Smitha in 2011 in The Dirty Picture) plays the incredible human computer.

Immediately following Shakuntala, another Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl biopic starring Janhvi Kapoor as a Life-Martyr Air Force pilot, will also arrive on the OTT platform.

These are the latest in a long line of biopics that Bollywood has produced with clockwork regularity. In the five-year period from 2015 to 20, we had biopics of sportsmen (Mary Kom, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Soorma), politicians (The Reluctant Prime Minister, PM Narendra Modi, Thailavi), terrorists and gangsters (Omerta, Daddy, Gangubai Kathaiwadi) and unsung heroes (Neerja, Manjhi). Earlier this year, a Chhapaak biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal effectively played by Deepika Padukone, came along.

Notoriety sells on celluloid, especially when wrapped in apparent truth, although the truth according to a filmmaker may not match the truth of the biographical subject. When director Rajkumar Hirani in 2018 directed the blockbuster Sanju, a biopic about Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, accused of notoriously rebellious terror, the film was filled with embarrassing lies and half-truths ( there wasn’t even a fleeting reference to Dutts as a first-born daughter just as the picture Dhoni completely ignored the cricketers’ brother just because they couldn’t get along). Sanju was a smash hit, one of the few biopics that worked at the Box Office.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who directed a hit film The Tashkent Files on the mysterious death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, regrets the selection of subjects for the biopics. Why Mamta Kulkarni when we should be making a movie about legendary actress Nargis Dutt, and why isn’t there a single decent biopic on Ms. Indira Gandhi? Or APJ Abdul Kalam? Why did you fail to make a film about Osho Rajneesh? Of course, there was a biopic on MS Dhoni. But it was not a classic. Where is an Indian biopic on a great Indian leader like Richard Attenboroughs Gandhi? Why are mediocre biopics done on mediocre subjects?

Could biopics be the easy way out for creative and arid Bollywood?

Screenwriter and director Apurva Asrani who scripted the biopics Shahid (based on former terrorist turned defense lawyer for terrorism accused Shahid Aamir) and Aligarh (about a gay professor at Aligarh University) believes that biopics are not the last resort for creative scoundrels. This is the age of reality. The more authentic the story and its narration, the more it is loved. I don’t agree that biopics haven’t worked well. Whether it’s our critically acclaimed films like Shahid or Aligarh or blockbusters like Dhoni and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, biopics are more than the flavor of the season. Even for an actor or a writer, it’s so exciting to dive into real-life research material and give it our interpretation.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose astonishing article 15 was based on a real political problem, believes that making a biopic is not a creative compromise. Who or what we choose to make a film about are personal choices. I’m sure the creators were really inspired by these personalities. Even writing a biopic must be very difficult, so no, I won’t blame him for the lack of creative ideas.

Nila Madhab Pandya, whose national I Am Kalam award was based on the ideas of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, believes the public wants to see real heroes. I won’t say it’s a lack of creative ideas. It’s definitely fun to see real characters in the movies. Also somewhere I feel like we don’t have too many real heroes. So we think that real heroes from different eras have so much conflict and drama. And of course, biopics have worked like Dhoni, Sanjay Dutt, etc.

Telugu star Adivi Sesh, who plays real war hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan in his upcoming film Major, believes biopics are more than a creative compromise. Biopics like ALL stories SO well done, WILL work. The reason for their popularity is the success of a Dirty Picture or Sanju, rather than the lack of creativity. As the star of a film inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, I find the task of telling a story inspired by real life even more difficult. You have less flexibility to adapt the story to your desire. Your responsibility to honor that person’s life is greater. At the end of it all, you hope to pay a worthy tribute to this life or event. I think it’s a great trend and that it brings forgotten or poorly understood life stories to light.

Ananth Mahadevan, who has done a number of biopics including Gour Hari Dastan, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, and Dr Rakhmabai, believes biopics have a lasting lifespan. Biopics are not a new trend. There were more honest portrayals in movies like Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Sardar, Gandhi, and KG George’s DeathAn Untold Story of Lekha on Stardom Belly.

However, Ananth believes the trend in biopics needs to be curbed. Late sportsmen, sanitary napkin innovators and even working actors have become movie subjects subjected to the exaggerated Bollywood formula. There is a clever manipulation of feelings in these films with curious or gullible audiences turning into suckers.

Ananth believes that doing biopics is a moral and creative responsibility. When I did biopics of so-called non-entities but important unsung heroes like Sindhutai Sapkal and Gour Hari Das, both alive, and the legendary but little-known Doctor Rakhmabai, my biggest responsibility was to make sure that I was as authentic as possible and not only glorifying my subject, but presenting it with its weaknesses. Biopics call for the integrity of the approach even when dramatizing events. But today biopics have become a fashion. A sort of mediocrity even as you pretentiously plead for serious cinema.

Amole Gupte, who is directing a biopic on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, believes biopics are the order of the day. Society needs inspiring stories to wean it from greed. They serve as an antidote for self syndrome. When I speak in favor of biopics, I mean biopics like Super 30 on mathematician Anand Kumar, Salute on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Mary Kom, Soorma on hockey player Sandeep Singh and my own movie on Saina Nehwal.

Rakeysh Mehra, who wants to do a biopic on Mother Teresa, says the process of creating celluloid versions of famous lives as a common practice would take time in this country. The evolution of new ideas has its own curve. When a film like Milkha is made and accepted on such a high level, filmmakers and producers have to think about opening up a new genre. I think the public is very unfairly projected by the numbers. game. It is insulting to assume that the public does not want to think while watching a movie. They have always accepted change, innovative ideas and cinematic experimentation.

Isn’t there a risk that sports biopics will become a salable formula?

Rakeysh Mehra refuses to see the advancement of evolution in biopics as a move from manipulation into a lucrative business. Nothing like a formula. There are only good and bad movies. How wonderful to have films about other sports heroes. The human angle must be explored. Somehow the story of Milkhajis and its theme of suffering during Partition is linked to the whole world community. This is why Carl Lewis contacted Milkhaji after seeing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. There are persecuted minorities and ethnic communities all over the world.

The incredibly talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui who played a Bihar peasant who cut a road through the mountains with his hands in Ketan Mehtas Mountain Man and the controversial Urdu literator Sadat Hassan Manto in Nandita Dass Manto says, To play a real character like Dashrath Manjhi or Manto is not easy. Unlike Milkha or Mary Kom whose triumphs are well documented on paper and in pictures, an unsung hero like Manjhi has left no documented legacy behind. I have to use all my powers as an actor to get it right. At least for me, biopics are not an easy route to success.

Hansal Mehta says biopics are important, relevant and indispensable. It is encouraging that many of them are made in India. With the dwindling supply of modern Hindi literature, stories from actual events or biographies are much better than being inspired by DVDs. As a viewer, I’ve always liked biopics because they very often deal with events and / or characters that are much more relevant and give the author insight into lesser-known details of the character / event. The danger of success in our industry is the “wording” of genres and I hope that doesn’t happen to biopics.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, director of acclaimed biopic, Paan Singh Tomar, thinks it makes artistic and box office sense to make a biopic. You are artistically challenged because you have to be faithful to the character and the era to which he belongs and cannot rely on fiction and fantasy. On the box office side, you already have a captive audience that wants to know the life chosen for the shoot.

Film critic Raja Sen believes biopics are useful for Bollywood. Biopics allow an actor a vehicle in which to emulate a known personality. Creators try to leverage instant credibility with audiences to tell a true success story. Additionally, producers may think that a good or popular life is writer-proof and doesn’t need intrigue.

