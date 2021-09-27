Audra McDonald, Matthew Lopez, Tonys Winners Want Diversity & Inclusion – The Hollywood Reporter

The 2021 Tony Awards were peppered with calls for increased diversity as the big night on Broadway returned to New York as stage performances resume after being closed for more than 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners ranging from Heritageit’s Matthieu Lopez, A soldier’s gameKenny Leon and the winner of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition have all called on the industry to do better.

Accepting the award for best play, Lopez said he was the first Latin writer to win in this category, even though it was the 74th Tonys, calling his community “under-represented on Broadway” and vowing that “that must change”.

“We are a vibrant community reflecting a wide range of experiences and, yes, skin tones. Let us tell you our stories, ”he added.

In the press room, Lopez explained how the production shaped his experience as a gay man: “When I first started writing the play, I felt incredibly out of touch with the gay community. I felt separated from my own story. And that was my attempt to understand him, to get in touch with him, and somehow make peace with the parties that I had a less than ideal relationship with. I wanted to understand how being gay has shaped my life, how to be the homosexual who was a kid at the time [AIDS] epidemic, becoming a sex being in New York as a young gay man, learning the lesson that my sex life would kill me, and I needed to unpack it all. I needed to understand it; I needed to get it all out. And hopefully after doing all of this, others will come to the room with their own questions and the things they struggle with and maybe not get all the answers they are looking for from the room, but I hope the play encourages them to start looking for themselves.

Best Revival of a Coin Winner Kenny Leon opened his acceptance speech by repeating the names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd three times – both black Americans were killed by police last year.

“We will never forget you,” Leon said.

He then told audiences at home and at the Winter Garden Theater that “we can do better” when it comes to diversity and inclusion, saying the “table” of great artists should include figures like Melvin Van Peebles.

“The land we are on tonight is Native American land, so let’s listen to all the stories,” he said.

In the press room, Leon spoke about A soldier’s gameToday’s relevance: “The play ends with a large image of an American flag with black men waving to the audience as we hear a hip-hop tune by Nipsey Hussle. So I got married from 1940 to 2020, and that’s even more important now, given what happened right after we opened the room with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

He added, “I just think as artists it’s our job to make a real impact on the world through our storytelling. And like I said on stage, the more stories we hear, the clearer the truth. “

Earlier, during the first half of the four-hour extravaganza, which aired exclusively on Paramount +, host Audra McDonald recalled during her monologue how the Winter Garden Theater housed the Tonys in 1975, where The Sorcerer was a big winner, sparking great hope this season would mark the start of increased diversity in theater, but in the past 46 years that hasn’t changed enough, she said.

But she hopes the industry will be more equitable and inclusive. “Broadway is back and it has to and it will be better,” she said.

During his acceptance speech for the best choreography, Red Mill! Musical comedy‘s Sonya Tayeh, said, “As a queer brunette Arab-American woman, I haven’t always been welcome.”

She said it had been 10 years since a woman had won this honor and that she is proud to be part of this legacy, it is “too small”.

In the press room, comrade Red Mill! winner Aaron Tveit said he hopes any pressure for greater inclusion will also extend to “people who can access [live theater]. “

“When the tickets cost over $ 300, $ 400, it sends a message to people that it’s not for you. And it would be my dream of my life, that while I was dying in bed, that the most expensive Broadway ticket was $ 100, ”he said. “It would be a dream come true. Hope we can do it one way or another. It’s going to take a huge effort from everyone involved, but that’s what I’m hoping for New Broadway after this pandemic. “

Accepting a Special Tony Award for the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which uses storytelling to dismantle racism and was founded in 2016 in response to police brutality, Britton Smith said, “Our team and our founders who aim to improve an industry that wasn’t even built for us, we all owe them a huge round of applause and thank you. My biggest worry is that when we get back to the machine, when Broadway returns, that opening will close and push empathy and push back the challenge, but this award is proof that moving forward is about calling.

Later during the Leslie Odom Jr-hosted The Back of Broadway segment on CBS, BAC co-founders Amber Iman and Adrienne Warren, who won earlier for her role in Tina – The Musical Tina Turner, remembers having founded the group following the death of Trayvon Martin. Daniel J. Watts, Jared Grimes and Broadway Inspirational Voices also teamed up for a special performance, which included tap dancing, spoken word and gospel.

During the 18-month Broadway shutdown, Floyd’s death and the galvanized racial justice movement led the theater industry to examine its own track record on issues of diversity and inclusion.

McDonald is one of the founding members of Black Theater United, a star-studded nonprofit that aims to reform and combat systemic racism in the theater industry and beyond.

Other founding members of the group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and directors include Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Wendell Pierce, Brian Stokes Mitchell, LaChanze, Anna Deavere Smith, Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis and Tamara Tunie .

In the wake of Floyd’s death, the Broadway League, the trade association that presides over Broadway stages and helps present the Tonys with the American Theater Wing, announced that it would undertake a diversity audit in the industry.

“I think we did a good job on stage, and we did a good job with the Tony Awards, but in a lot of our backstage we didn’t do such a good job, and if people are frustrated, they have the right to be, ”said League President and CEO Charlotte St. Martin. The New York Times in June 2020. “We must change, and we will change.”

In November 2020, Actors Equity, the union representing more than 51,000 professional live theater actors and managers, released a diversity and inclusion report covering the years 2016-2019, only its second such study, the first published in 2017 based on data from the 2013-2015 theatrical seasons, but the group aims to make these reports annual.

The report found modest improvement since the 2017 study, including a more equitable distribution of contracts and income, but those improvements were gradual, inconsistent and insufficient to change long-standing problems, Actors Equity found.

The study also found that there were persistent pay disparities between people of color and white union members, women and men, and trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people and their cisgender peers.

Last month, as Broadway began to reopen, Black Theater United unveiled a New contract for Broadway, pledging to strengthen diversity, signed by some of the most powerful players in the industry.