City plans to demolish historic building on public health campus

A city-owned building listed on the National Register of Historic Places could be demolished this fall to make way for parking.

The building, known as the South Dormitory and constructed in 1935, sits directly south of the main Columbus Public Health building at 240 Parsons Ave.

Myles Bell, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, said the land the building sits on will be used for additional parking for the health department’s expanding staff and services.

In 2001, the city spent over $ 20 million to renovate the much larger main building on campus, which was built in 1874 to house the Institution for the Blind, and which later housed the Department of Road Safety. from Ohio.

Becky West, executive director of Columbus Landmarks, said two dormitories were built for students after it was determined that blind children sleeping on the third and fourth floors of the main building without an emergency staircase were unsafe. The north dormitory accommodated boys, while the south dormitory accommodated girls, each building accommodating 132 students and four matrons.

John Schooley, Sr. was a state architect when the dormitories were built and designed them in a charming Neo-Jacobethian style with materials and details that cannot be matched or afforded today, West said.

Columbus Public Health has occupied the first two floors of the main building since the 2001 renovation, and the Departments of Population and Environmental Health have their offices in the North Dormitory building, which is not slated for demolition. .

In addition to the need for parking, Bell cited the condition of the buildings as the reason for their demolition, saying it had not been occupied for almost 25 years.

The demolition request is due to be heard by the Near East Region Commission on October 14. While a no vote from the neighborhood group could potentially slow down the process, that wouldn’t be enough to stop the demolition.

Bell said the target date for demolition is early November.

Both dormitories are included in the National Register of Historic Places designation for the larger site, according to West, and the buildings are also considered contributing structures to the Near East Historic District (which was listed in 1978 on the register national).

The dormitories are significant additions reflecting the continued importance of the facility in the history of the state and the region, she said.

Inclusion of a property on the National Register does not mean that it cannot be demolished, however, unless it is owned by the federal government or is involved in a project that receives assistance. federal, according to National park service.

In addition to the building’s aesthetic, cultural and historical value, West said she hoped the city would also consider the environmental impact of the demolition of the south dormitory.

Reusing an existing building with all its embodied energy reduces new construction, which in turn saves carbon emissions. It also prevents tons of material from our landfills, she said, referring to targets set in cities. Climate action plan. Our city recognizes that we have a carbon budget and that it is limited. However, we will not meet our carbon neutrality goals without reuse and repurposing our existing buildings.

So let’s start with this historically and architecturally significant one which is 100% worthy of preservation, West added. The southern dormitory should be used to solve our city’s housing crisis, not demolished for another above ground parking lot.

More information on the Near East Zone Commission is available here.

The South Dormitory building is located on the East Main Street side of the campus.

A close-up view of the building, with the main Columbus Public Health building in the background.