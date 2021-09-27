Entertainment
City plans to demolish historic building on public health campus
A city-owned building listed on the National Register of Historic Places could be demolished this fall to make way for parking.
The building, known as the South Dormitory and constructed in 1935, sits directly south of the main Columbus Public Health building at 240 Parsons Ave.
Myles Bell, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, said the land the building sits on will be used for additional parking for the health department’s expanding staff and services.
In 2001, the city spent over $ 20 million to renovate the much larger main building on campus, which was built in 1874 to house the Institution for the Blind, and which later housed the Department of Road Safety. from Ohio.
Becky West, executive director of Columbus Landmarks, said two dormitories were built for students after it was determined that blind children sleeping on the third and fourth floors of the main building without an emergency staircase were unsafe. The north dormitory accommodated boys, while the south dormitory accommodated girls, each building accommodating 132 students and four matrons.
John Schooley, Sr. was a state architect when the dormitories were built and designed them in a charming Neo-Jacobethian style with materials and details that cannot be matched or afforded today, West said.
Columbus Public Health has occupied the first two floors of the main building since the 2001 renovation, and the Departments of Population and Environmental Health have their offices in the North Dormitory building, which is not slated for demolition. .
In addition to the need for parking, Bell cited the condition of the buildings as the reason for their demolition, saying it had not been occupied for almost 25 years.
The demolition request is due to be heard by the Near East Region Commission on October 14. While a no vote from the neighborhood group could potentially slow down the process, that wouldn’t be enough to stop the demolition.
Bell said the target date for demolition is early November.
Both dormitories are included in the National Register of Historic Places designation for the larger site, according to West, and the buildings are also considered contributing structures to the Near East Historic District (which was listed in 1978 on the register national).
The dormitories are significant additions reflecting the continued importance of the facility in the history of the state and the region, she said.
Inclusion of a property on the National Register does not mean that it cannot be demolished, however, unless it is owned by the federal government or is involved in a project that receives assistance. federal, according to National park service.
In addition to the building’s aesthetic, cultural and historical value, West said she hoped the city would also consider the environmental impact of the demolition of the south dormitory.
Reusing an existing building with all its embodied energy reduces new construction, which in turn saves carbon emissions. It also prevents tons of material from our landfills, she said, referring to targets set in cities. Climate action plan. Our city recognizes that we have a carbon budget and that it is limited. However, we will not meet our carbon neutrality goals without reuse and repurposing our existing buildings.
So let’s start with this historically and architecturally significant one which is 100% worthy of preservation, West added. The southern dormitory should be used to solve our city’s housing crisis, not demolished for another above ground parking lot.
More information on the Near East Zone Commission is available here.
|
Sources
2/ http://dailyentertainmentjournalnews.com/city-plans-to-demolish-historic-building-on-public-health-campus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]