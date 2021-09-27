



Lauren Patten drew attention to the conversations around Little jagged pillthe gender-non-conforming portrayal of, thanking her non-binary and trans colleagues while accepting the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical at Sunday’s 74th Tony Awards. “This is Phone a joy To ultimately to be able To celebrate all of those phenomenal artists in this room after this long, long pause. This is too a strange time for rewards. We are in the environment of a account in our industry. And first and foremost I want to To to thank my trans and non-binary friends and colleagues who have engaged with me in hard conversations, this have joined me in dialogue In regards to my character Jo, ”Patten said. “I to believe this the future for the cash we need To see to Broadway come of those kinds of conversations this are full of honesty and empathy and the respect for our share humanity. And I a m so excited To see the action this come of them, and To see or this tracks our future like theater artists in this country, ”she concluded. Patten’s comments follow news that the show’s lead producers, Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price, the producers had hired outside company Jay Hewlin and The Hewlin Group to investigate the allegations made. by former cast members, including non-binary actor Nora Schell, who in a social media post alleged mistreatment from stage management and other members of the creative leadership of the show regarding their health care. The producers also announced that they are immediately launching an external review of the show’s policies and procedures. This followed a lengthy September 17 statement on the production’s website and on social media, acknowledging the missteps in the way they spoke publicly and identified Patton’s character Jo, a loving teenager who cared for religious parents, their sexuality and a sour relationship while remaining alone. genre journey, which has no confirmed outcome in the series. The letter also highlighted the significant changes made to productions on an offstage approach to trans and non-binary identities. A day after the statement, Patten shared a video chat with Shakina Nayfack, trans writer, actress and activist, to increase transparency around the conversations that were taking place about Jo and to be responsible for the damage resulting from the erasure of the course. kind of Jo. Patten linked her comments to a larger conversation on Broadway about transparency and production changes that have taken place when it comes to portrayal, especially over the past year or so. “The truth is, I didn’t know as much as I should and get into something that I knew would resonate with a lot of people – a lot of queer people and a lot of trans people,” Patten said. “I should have known more how to talk about it. I should have known exactly as you said, affirming the experience without trying to be.

