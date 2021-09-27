Entertainment
Actor Lincoln Lewis testifies during Lydia Abdelmalek’s appeal against criminal harassment charges
A former Home and Away star took the witness stand in the court appeal of a Melbourne woman accused of using her identity to deceive her alleged victims into relationships.
Key points:
- Lydia Abdelmalek, who has been convicted of six criminal harassment charges, challenges both her sentence and conviction in Victoria County Court
- In 2011, Lewis received a phone call from Emma *, a woman he knew through friends
- The court heard a phone number Emma was ringing, which she had assumed put her in touch with Lewis, had a recording of her real voicemail
Lydia Abdelmalek, 31, is fighting to stay out of prison after being sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars for allegedly posing as a celebrity to cheat on women.
Ms Abdelmalek, who has been convicted of six counts of criminal harassment, is challenging both her sentence and conviction in Victoria County Court.
Today, actor Lincoln Lewis, who also starred in the film Tomorrow, When The War Began, recounted in court the moment he learned his identity had been stolen.
In 2011, the actor received a phone call from Emma *, a woman he knew through friends.
“It’s going to sound really weird to say it like that, have you and I been dating for a few months,” Lewis remembers asking Emma.
Lewis told the court that the couple had not spoken to each other for a few years and that he was baffled to learn that he had allegedly been in a relationship with the woman.
“This person has pictures and videos of me, I thought I was dating you,” he recalls, telling Emma.
“She described it as intimate photos and videos, very revealing photos and videos.”
The court also heard that a phone number Emma was ringing, and which she had assumed to put her in touch with Lewis, had a recording of her real voicemail.
“She said it was the same voicemail as the other phone number I have. It scared her a little,” Lewis said.
“Are you able to explain this at all?” Asked Crown Attorney Angela Moran.
“The only conclusion I can come to is that it was recorded through this.”
The actor told the court that Emma eventually developed doubts about why they hadn’t met in person.
“Every time she tried to plan something to see herself in person, a new excuse would pop up. That I was apparently filming, I would apparently have an audition, I would apparently have an appearance,” Lewis said. .
Lewis today saw dozens of photographs of himself and asked about their origins, including a photo of a fake Queensland driver’s license.
“It’s obviously my face, but it’s not a face I had on a driver’s license,” he said.
“What should be a signature is actually my autograph.”
At one point, and in response to another photo, the actor opened his shirt collar to indicate that maybe it wasn’t real.
“I have two really noticeable moles like this on my collarbone,” he said, gesturing.
“If it’s not clearly visible in this photo, then to me it looks fake.”
The hearing continues.
* Names have been changed to protect identities.
