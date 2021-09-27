Aaron Tveit gets emotional after Best Actor win





History on the move! Aaron TveitThe big win at the 2021 Tony Awards was unprecedented and long drawn out. 37 year old man Gossip Girl Alum was the only nominee in contention for Best Leading Actor in a Musical on Sunday, September 26, but still had to get at least 60% of Tony’s voters’ decisions. The team had the option to vote for Tveit or vote for no one to win the award in the category. Tveits wins for his role in Red Mill! Musical comedy was not a guaranteed result and he accepted that it was gratitude. While thanking his family, friends, colleagues and many more on stage at the Winter Garden Theater in New York, the Wretched The star was overcome with emotion when he won the first Tony Award of his 15-year Broadway career. We’re so privileged to be able to do this, to be on Broadway, to perform live theater, he said, struggling to hold back tears. Let us continue to strive to tell stories that represent the greatest number and not the few, by the large number and not the few, for the large number and not the few. The New York native made his Great White Way debut in 2006 as Link Larkin in Hair spray after playing the character in a touring company. He later appeared as Fiyero in Bad and went on to create Gabe’s role in Next to normal, which opened on Broadway in April 2009. While the groundbreaking show garnered 11 Tony nominations this season, Tveit has not received an individual nod. Earlier this year, Tveit reflected on the unique circumstances that led to his first Tony nomination for playing Christian in Red Mill! The role was played by Ewan McGregor in the 2001 film the musical is based on. It’s not something I thought or expected or never seen or heard before, but I was very happy that the Tonys committee decided to go ahead with the awards for this year the Schmigadoon! The actor told Broadway News about his nod in January. I think the Tony Awards are a celebration of that community, and I felt like it gave the whole community a bit of a boost when they were announced. And then for me personally, I was only grateful. He continued at the time, The Tonys are a mainstay. I’ve had my own personal top-to-bottom experiences with them with shows before, so to me that just meant the absolute world. Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!



