Entertainment
Babil shares photos of Irrfan with Tom Hanks, talks about insane legacy he must respect | Bollywood
- Babil Khan shared a bunch of new photos of his father, Irrfan Khan, mingling with Hollywood greats such as Tom Hanks and Steve Buscemi.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared three photos of his father on Instagram, noting that he has an insane heritage to uphold. Babils’ post showed Irrfan posing with actors Steve Buscemi and Tom Hanks, among others.
In the first photo, Irrfan was posing alongside Steve Buscemi, while the second image appeared to be a selfie taken by Tom Hanks on the sets of the movie Inferno. The third image was from when Irrfan was also working on Inferno and included actor Felicity Jones in the background. Babil wrote in his caption, F ** k. I have an insane heritage to respect.
+
Irrfan played The Provost in the thriller, an adaptation of Dan Brown’s popular novel of the same name. It was directed by Ron Howard and was the third installment in the Robert Langdon film series, starring Hanks as the Harvard cryptologist.
Hanks had spoken enthusiastically about working with Irrfan. “Here’s what I hate about Irrfan Khan Hanks said at a press conference. I still think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everyone clings to every word I say. Say and everyone’s a little intimidated to be around me, and then Irrfan Khan walks into the room and he’s the coolest guy in the room.
He continued, and as soon as I approached him I said, Irrfan Khan, I’m going to steal all I can from you. I will start to speak very softly in the movies. I will be wearing very nice costumes. And I’ll get the last sound of every sentence I say. And by doing that, I’ll be doing a very pale knockoff of the coolest guy in the room.
Also Read: When Tom Hanks Called Irrfan Khan The Coolest Guy In The Room, Wrote A Personal Note To Him
Irrfan has had a successful career in Hollywood; he appeared in small dramas such as The Namesake to big blockbusters like Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as the Oscar winner Life of Pi. He died after a two-year battle with cancer in 2020.
Babil is set to make his acting debut in Qala, a Netflix film directed by Anvitaa Dutt and starring Triptii Dimri.
