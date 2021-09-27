Bollywood is getting back on its feet amid the pandemic and theatrical releases are decided for upcoming films. After the second lockdown was lifted, the Maharashtra government chose to keep movie theaters closed until last weekend. It was announced that theaters will reopen from October 22. Among the films that will see their theatrical release is Abhishek KapoorsChandigarh Kare Aashiquiwith Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor to be released on December 10, 2021

The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 10, 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumars T-Series and Pragya Kapoors Guy In the Sky Pictures. “Body dekh lo, Shakal baad mein dikhaayenge. Theater khul gaye hain, dilon pe phir se chaa jaayenge. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, released December 10, 2021,” Ayushmann wrote on Instagram.

A 48 day filming schedule was managed quickly and efficiently by the production team, taking the utmost safety precautions and following strict protocols for a smooth process. It’s a modern love story.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurranas Birthday Celebrations: From Cutting The Cake To Singing Yeh Dil Deewana, There Is A Lot To Be Done. Watch videos

More Pages: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Collection Box Office

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.