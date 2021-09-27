Entertainment
WHAT! Did you know that popular Bollywood villain Ranjeet hit Sridevi with a hunter? Here is what happened
Veteran Bollywood villain Ranjeet has managed to win hearts with his spectacular acting skills. The actor is still known for his incredible work in Hindi cinema and has managed to woo everyone with his personality.
In an interview with ETimes, popular Bollywood villain Ranjeet opened up about his struggles while filming a specific scene in a movie. The veteran onscreen villain recalled he must have punched Sridevi and laughed out loud while filming the scene. He revealed that the same day his father passed away. The 79-year-old actor shared what exactly happened while filming the scene and behind the cameras.
Ranjeet spoke openly about how he handled certain life situations and said, “Do you know that I went to Hyderabad to shoot a movie on the day my father passed away? I was like a rock but when he died I shook like a leaf. Relatives started to come from all over the country to pay their last respects because he was the oldest in the family, but I got on the plane. I decided to shoot for my portions so that the sets weren’t wasted, and my father, who had never been accused of any fault in life, was ultimately not blamed for the failed shoot on his. deathbed. So I went there, I laughed out loud like a villain for the camera, I went back to my room and sobbed, I hit Sridevi with a hunter, I went back to the room in crying; I continued to wash my face with iced soda between shots so no one would know.
Bollywood actor Ranjeet has acted in several Hindi films including Sawan Bhadon, Hulchul, Gaddar, Dhamkee, Farebi, Suhaag, The Burning Train, Paanch Qaidi, Rocky, Sherni, Laawaris among many others.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/entertainment-news-what-did-you-know-bollywoods-popular-villain-ranjeet-had-hit-sridevi-with-a-hunter-heres-what-happened-1920559/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]