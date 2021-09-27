WHAT! Did you know that popular Bollywood villain Ranjeet hit Sridevi with a hunter? Here is what happened

Veteran Bollywood villain Ranjeet has managed to win hearts with his spectacular acting skills. The actor is still known for his incredible work in Hindi cinema and has managed to woo everyone with his personality. Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show: Golden Age Legends Ranjeet, Gulshan Grover & Bindu Make Us Nostalgic

In an interview with ETimes, popular Bollywood villain Ranjeet opened up about his struggles while filming a specific scene in a movie. The veteran onscreen villain recalled he must have punched Sridevi and laughed out loud while filming the scene. He revealed that the same day his father passed away. The 79-year-old actor shared what exactly happened while filming the scene and behind the cameras. Also read – Ranjeet explains how villainous roles affected her personal life: I was kicked out of my house; everyone gave me weird looks

Ranjeet spoke openly about how he handled certain life situations and said, “Do you know that I went to Hyderabad to shoot a movie on the day my father passed away? I was like a rock but when he died I shook like a leaf. Relatives started to come from all over the country to pay their last respects because he was the oldest in the family, but I got on the plane. I decided to shoot for my portions so that the sets weren’t wasted, and my father, who had never been accused of any fault in life, was ultimately not blamed for the failed shoot on his. deathbed. So I went there, I laughed out loud like a villain for the camera, I went back to my room and sobbed, I hit Sridevi with a hunter, I went back to the room in crying; I continued to wash my face with iced soda between shots so no one would know. Also Read – Veteran Actor Ranjeet Dances With Daughter To Iconic Sholay Song Mehbooba, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ranjeet has acted in several Hindi films including Sawan Bhadon, Hulchul, Gaddar, Dhamkee, Farebi, Suhaag, The Burning Train, Paanch Qaidi, Rocky, Sherni, Laawaris among many others.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



